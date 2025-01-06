Your Daily Phil: The (challenging) return to northern Israel
Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative has been appointing the first cohort of its 150-member council. The international committee, which will meet monthly, is meant to include 50 representatives each from Israel, North America and the rest of the world. The final list of members, who will serve for two-year terms, is expected to be released in the next day or two, a spokesperson for the initiative told eJewishPhilanthropy. (Read eJP’s coverage of the Voice of the People initiative here.)
Israeli authorities are searching for the terrorists behind today’s deadly shooting attack in the West Bank that killed at least three Israeli civilians and wounded eight more.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich outlined yesterday the government’s economic incentives program to spur displaced residents of northern Israel to return to their homes, offering families tens of thousands of shekels if they do so in March and less as time goes on, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
A day after the massacres in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group began launching rockets at northern Israel, followed by anti-tank guided missiles and drones, among other munitions. Fearing a similar mass infiltration attack, the Israeli government evacuated cities and towns throughout northern Israel, sending residents to live in hotels that were paid for by the state or arrange their own housing solutions.
Despite a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, many of those evacuation orders have remained in place and will continue through the end of next month. But when those orders expire on Feb. 28, the Israeli government hopes that residents of the cities, towns, kibbutzim and moshavim will return home to start the lengthy process of reconstruction — physical, economic and emotional. (Read more about the challenges facing those communities below.)
To encourage their speedy return, the Finance Ministry said it will provide compensation to those residents through two payments, one for their return and one to pay for any damage that has occurred in their homes because of their displacement — in addition to insurance and other compensation payments. Under the plan, adults will in total receive NIS 25,360 ($7,000) — NIS 15,360 ($4,200) through the “return” package and NIS 10,000 ($2,800) as part of the “abandonment” package — and children will receive half that amount, for up to seven children per family. A family of four would, in total, receive slightly more than NIS 100,000 ($28,000) under the plan.
However, these full compensation packages would only be provided to those who return immediately, in the first week of March. The “return” packages would be cut in half for those who return from March 8 to April 1, and be halved again for those who return in the month of April and be halved again for those who return in May. Those who return in June or later would receive no compensation.
Those who are unable to or uninterested in returning quickly, the compensation packages can be received in full and then used to cover their living expenses, in place of the government support that they currently receive through the evacuation orders.
“Residents who want to allow their children to quietly finish the school year, can invest their payments in rent for the apartments that they have been displaced to. But those who want to return more quickly — we encourage that,” Zev Elkin, a minister in the Finance Ministry, who is specifically tasked with the reconstruction efforts, told Israel’s Kan news broadcaster yesterday.
Responding to Smotrich and Elkin, Israel’s National Insurance Institute, through which these compensation packages are meant to be provided, noted in a statement that these plans are — for now at least — just plans. “A government resolution about the [compensation] package has yet to be passed,” the NII said. “[And] after a government resolution, there will also need to be legislation.”
RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS
The mountaintop Kibbutz Manara, battered by Hezbollah, eyes a long path to restoration
Of the 154 housing units on Kibbutz Manara — which straddles the Ramim Ridge, overlooking the Lebanese town of Mais al-Jabal on one side of the community and the Israeli town of Kiryat Shemona on the other — 110 of them have been damaged in some way. On the two streets that make up the main residential area of the kibbutz, which overlook the Lebanese border, all but two sustained direct hits from anti-tank guided missiles. “And the two houses that weren’t hit were damaged by the shockwaves,” Naor Shamia, the head of the kibbutz’s security team, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross, who visited the northern Israeli kibbutz on Dec. 25. Despite the cease-fire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group, the community today remains a ghost town.
Compensation, eventually: The Israeli government is committed to covering the costs of reconstruction, but these funds have not all been provided and others are not guaranteed, meaning that Kibbutz Manara will have to lay out significant amounts of money and hope for reimbursement from the government down the line. “There are all kinds of things that the government won’t fund and even if it will fund, it won’t fund it today but in another six months. In the meantime, we need to hand over the money — and that’s millions [of shekels],” Shamia said. Reflecting the general atmosphere of skepticism regarding the reconstruction efforts in northern and southern Israel, he added: “I don’t believe that the government will pay for everything, first of all — but even if it does pay for everything, I need to have [things ready] now, not in another six months.”
STAFFING UP
ADL hires lobbying firm close to Trump for work fighting antisemitism
The Anti-Defamation League has hired the lobbying firm Ballard Partners — which has close relationships with the incoming Trump administration — to assist with its work on antisemitism policy. The move is seen as a sign of the ADL’s preparations for the incoming White House, with which it has a rocky past, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Ups and downs: The ADL has found itself at odds with Trump and his team on various occasions over Trump’s political career, criticizing him repeatedly for antisemitic comments and calling him “unfit” for office following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. But the ADL has also made overtures to the Trump world, including honoring Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in March 2024 with an award for his diplomatic work in the Middle East on the Abraham Accords.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
The challenge of Israel education: It’s not what you think
“The barrier to entry for understanding what’s happening in Israel today is higher than we adults often realize,” writes Jonah Peretz, manager of curriculum design for Moving Traditions, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Giving students the tools: “To begin to grasp the events of Oct. 7, and all that’s happened since, teens need to know, at a minimum, where Gaza is, who governs it and what Hamas’ stated goals are, which too many young Jews do not. And as a teacher, of course, I want teens to have a higher level of discourse than the most rudimentary who-what-where… These benchmarks are all achievable educational goals for any Jewish teen; and yet, too many teens are helpless to access a meaningful conversation about what might be the defining Israel story of their adolescence. This isn’t because they aren’t capable. It’s simply that they haven’t been given the tools — yet. And that’s where our role as educators becomes critical. When it comes to Israel education, teens need content knowledge, social-emotional scaffolding and room to think for themselves.”
