Your Daily Phil: The (challenging) return to northern Israel

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Israeli government’s plans to encourage residents of the country’s north to return home and visit Kibbutz Manara on the Lebanese border to hear about the challenges that those communities are facing as they begin reconstruction. We also report on the Anti-Defamation League’s efforts to make inroads with the incoming White House. We feature an opinion piece by Jonah Peretz on teaching teens about current events in Israel. Also in this newsletter: Todd L. Pittinsky, Keren Waranch and Noa Tishby.

What We’re Watching

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative has been appointing the first cohort of its 150-member council. The international committee, which will meet monthly, is meant to include 50 representatives each from Israel, North America and the rest of the world. The final list of members, who will serve for two-year terms, is expected to be released in the next day or two, a spokesperson for the initiative told eJewishPhilanthropy. (Read eJP’s coverage of the Voice of the People initiative here.)

Israeli authorities are searching for the terrorists behind today’s deadly shooting attack in the West Bank that killed at least three Israeli civilians and wounded eight more.

What You Should Know

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich outlined yesterday the government’s economic incentives program to spur displaced residents of northern Israel to return to their homes, offering families tens of thousands of shekels if they do so in March and less as time goes on, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

A day after the massacres in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group began launching rockets at northern Israel, followed by anti-tank guided missiles and drones, among other munitions. Fearing a similar mass infiltration attack, the Israeli government evacuated cities and towns throughout northern Israel, sending residents to live in hotels that were paid for by the state or arrange their own housing solutions.

Despite a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, many of those evacuation orders have remained in place and will continue through the end of next month. But when those orders expire on Feb. 28, the Israeli government hopes that residents of the cities, towns, kibbutzim and moshavim will return home to start the lengthy process of reconstruction — physical, economic and emotional. (Read more about the challenges facing those communities below.)

To encourage their speedy return, the Finance Ministry said it will provide compensation to those residents through two payments, one for their return and one to pay for any damage that has occurred in their homes because of their displacement — in addition to insurance and other compensation payments. Under the plan, adults will in total receive NIS 25,360 ($7,000) — NIS 15,360 ($4,200) through the “return” package and NIS 10,000 ($2,800) as part of the “abandonment” package — and children will receive half that amount, for up to seven children per family. A family of four would, in total, receive slightly more than NIS 100,000 ($28,000) under the plan.

However, these full compensation packages would only be provided to those who return immediately, in the first week of March. The “return” packages would be cut in half for those who return from March 8 to April 1, and be halved again for those who return in the month of April and be halved again for those who return in May. Those who return in June or later would receive no compensation.

Those who are unable to or uninterested in returning quickly, the compensation packages can be received in full and then used to cover their living expenses, in place of the government support that they currently receive through the evacuation orders.

“Residents who want to allow their children to quietly finish the school year, can invest their payments in rent for the apartments that they have been displaced to. But those who want to return more quickly — we encourage that,” Zev Elkin, a minister in the Finance Ministry, who is specifically tasked with the reconstruction efforts, told Israel’s Kan news broadcaster yesterday.

Responding to Smotrich and Elkin, Israel’s National Insurance Institute, through which these compensation packages are meant to be provided, noted in a statement that these plans are — for now at least — just plans. “A government resolution about the [compensation] package has yet to be passed,” the NII said. “[And] after a government resolution, there will also need to be legislation.”