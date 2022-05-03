Your Daily Phil: Talking Ukraine at the Holocaust Museum’s annual dinner + The scene at JPro

Good Tuesday morning!

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., has two goals: to pass on the memory of the Holocaust and to apply its lessons to atrocities happening today. Both of those goals took center stage at the museum’s annual National Tribute Dinner last night, which highlighted a $15 million gift to fund the museum’s archival collection, and many of whose speeches focused on the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Comparisons between the era of the Holocaust and the present day were a recurring motif, expressed most strongly when Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova took the stage and accused Russia of “perpetrat[ing] a genocide against the people of Ukraine.” The museum’s leadership drew other parallels: Museum Director Sarah Bloomfield said that the international response to the war is “an example of Europe learning from its past.”

“During the Holocaust, the world, including our own country, did not want the stateless, persecuted Jews of Europe,” she said. “Today, many of those same countries now support Ukraine and are opening their doors to these refugees.”

The dinner, held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, drew some 500 attendees at a sticker price of $475 a plate. Twenty-five Holocaust survivors were in attendance. At the event, the museum announced a $15 million donation from billionaire investor and philanthropist David Rubenstein, who is known for his charitable work with prominent D.C. institutions, including the Kennedy Center and Smithsonian Institution. Rubenstein’s donation will fund an endowment and go toward digitizing and caring for the museum’s expansive collection of archival materials, which includes millions of objects, documents, photos and recordings and will now bear Rubenstein’s name.

At the event, a group of World War II veterans called The Ritchie Boys, including many Jewish refugees, received the Elie Wiesel Award, the museum’s highest honor. The Ritchie Boys were an intelligence unit that accompanied American troops on the front and interrogated Nazi soldiers, providing a large share of the Allies’ actionable intelligence. Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke ahead of the award’s presentation, and also drew a connection to Ukraine.

“Never again will the world fail to act in time to prevent the terrible crime of genocide,” Milley said. “We must all harness the outrage of our own memories to stamp out oppression wherever it exists. We must understand that human rights and human dignity are indivisible. And yet today here we are in 2022, and we have witnessed in Ukraine — we are observing the ghastly, savage reminder of the worst of human history.”