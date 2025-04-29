Your Daily Phil: Surging on: JFNA survey finds increased engagement persists

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a Jewish Federations of North America survey finding that “the Surge” has slowed somewhat but is continuing, and on the slates calling for better accountability after thousands more suspect votes were discovered in the World Zionist Congress election. We feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmueller laying out next steps for what he calls the third stage of American Jewish life, and one by Rabbi Joshua R.S. Fixler looking at the age of artificial intelligence through a Jewish lens. Also in this newsletter: Clive Gillenson, Donna Gilbert and Yonatan Dean Chaim.

What We’re Watching

Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s day to memorialize fallen soldiers and victims of terror, begins tonight. At 8 p.m. local time and again tomorrow morning, a siren will sound across the country. Ceremonies will be held across the country this evening, including an English-language event hosted by Masa Israel Journey in Latrun, outside of Jerusalem.

The American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum wraps up in New York today.

What You Should Know

“The Surge” is here to stay — for now at least and at a slightly slower pace. So the Jewish Federations of North America has found in a follow-up survey to last year’s study on the spike in Jewish engagement in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The survey, which was released this morning, found that while the increased engagement that was documented in the months following the attacks has dimmed over the past year, it remains relatively high, with roughly a third of the respondents — 31% — saying that they are engaging more with the Jewish community than they did in the past, compared to 42% who said so last year.

“A year and a half after the Hamas attacks on Israel upended Jewish life, we would have expected to see a significant return toward the status quo, but the Surge has shown staying power,” Mimi Kravetz, chief impact and growth officer for JFNA, said in a statement. “People continue to feel the pain of this moment and relatedly, continue to seek connection, but the data carries an important reminder that the Surge is not going to last forever. If we are going to meet people’s needs, our community cannot wait — we must step up and respond now.”

Last year’s study provided quantitative data that backed up the anecdotal evidence that was already emerging from synagogues, organizations and other institutions of increased engagement and provided the nomenclature that continues to be used to describe the groups that are increasing their involvement in Jewish communal life post-Oct. 7.

Though JFNA released its top-line data on Tuesday, the organization is still analyzing the results and will be sharing relevant findings to the relevant organizations, denominations and institutions.

The study found that respondents who identified themselves as already being “very engaged” and “not at all engaged” were the most likely to report that they were now more involved in Jewish communal life than in the past, compared to those who said they were “somewhat engaged” or “not very engaged.” To JFNA researchers, the fact that 19% of “not at all engaged” respondents were reporting that they were now becoming more active in the Jewish community was one of the most significant findings, given that this group is by definition difficult to reach.

The survey found that Jewish organizations appear to be succeeding in making themselves welcoming to these newcomers. When asked to select three descriptions about how they felt about their new experiences in the Jewish community, 90% of respondents used at least one positive description. The most common answers were “included,” “inspired” and “comfortable”; the least common — each getting less than 3% of the responses — were “alienated,” “turned off” or “excluded.”

The study also found that young families — respondents aged 18-34 with children — while still only amounting to a relatively small percentage of increasingly engaged respondents (7%), represented a greater share of them now than they did in last year’s, when they were 2%. It was not immediately clear what accounted for this increase.

“Parents want information, resources and a like-minded community for themselves and their families. They are deeply worried about their children’s experiences of antisemitism and of Jewish life,” the researchers wrote, based on follow-up qualitative interviews with respondents.

The study also found an 11 percentage point decrease in concern about antisemitism — from 90% last year to 79% now — which the authors said may reflect a normalization of antisemitism.

Read the full report here.