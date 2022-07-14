Your Daily Phil: Summer camps still in COVID’s grip + The Jewish world’s response to Ukraine war

Worthy Reads

Creating a Culture of Philanthropy: To instill a culture of philanthropy at a nonprofit, the organization needs practical tactics “to attack the problem from the sides rather than head on,” Claire Axelrad writes in NonProfitPRO, such as sharing fundraising articles with the boss, board, staff and volunteers, and “Modeling an attitude of gratitude”: “In nonprofits with true cultures of philanthropy, everyone practices kindness and helpfulness on a daily basis. Staff don’t just greet each other with ‘How was your weekend?’ but with ‘How might I help you today?’ Simply walking in the doors of these organizations envelops people in a gratitude-infused embrace. Model gratitude by: Writing in a donor (or staff) gratitude journal. Focus on what you’re grateful for on a daily basis. Keeping a stack of five note cards on your desk. Each day, write a little thank you to someone who was kind to you that week. Setting aside 15 minutes each day for thank-you calls, texts or tweets. Tailor your method to the communication preference of your recipient; send to anyone needing an extra hug. Giving board members assignments to call and thank donors. This has the added benefit of getting them comfortable talking with donors (and on a path to becoming more comfortable with fundraising). Giving program staff assignments to call and thank donors. This helps them see donors as caring human beings who aren’t stuffy, above them or anything else negative they may have imagined.” [NonProfitPRO]

Artist-forward Grant Selection: The Ruth Foundation for the Arts has given $1.25 million to an array of 78 arts nonprofits across the United States; a significant share of the grantees were nominated by other artists, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTNews: “[Karen Patterson, the Foundation’s first inaugural director, said] ‘We’re artist-forward in that we see artists as decision makers when it comes to community making and supporting creative process. This stems from the idea that we believe in them because artists believe in them.’ Enacted almost like a chain letter, in which artists Patterson knew would then refer other artists to participate, the nomination form involved three ‘straightforward’ questions, Patterson said, that were along the lines of ‘Name an organization that just gets it’ and ‘Name an organization where you’ve been treated with respect.’ Artist Mark Thomas Gibson, who served as a nominator, said what most excited him about the Ruth Foundation nominating process was that it presented ‘an opportunity for artists to give back.’” [ARTnews]

Nixing the Capital Campaign: While nonprofits may think a feasibility study followed by a capital campaign is the way to fundraising success, it’s not the only way, Paul D’Alessandro writes in NonProfitPRO: “While a capital campaign is a good approach to raising funds — in some instances — it doesn’t always have to be the approach taken. Think of a capital campaign as only one tool in the toolbox. For the organization I spoke to, the recommendation to do a feasibility study and then a capital campaign was like suggesting you needed a hammer while what was necessary was a scalpel. The reality is that a campaign requires a significant amount of infrastructure and could stress the organization’s human and financial resources. The fact of the matter is, in many cases, you need to create a funding plan (e.g., a strategic major gifts effort), and execute it consistently and well. Some consultants want nonprofits to do a capital campaign and typically recommend a study with the campaign. While this generates consulting fees and sets the table for future work, often it’s not in the best interest of the nonprofit or its donors. Further, it doesn’t serve small nonprofits with limited infrastructure and resources well.” [NonProfitPRO]