Your Daily Phil: Summer camps come to wintry Chicago

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on this week’s Jewish Camp Summit in Chicago and Jewish leaders’ outrage over anti-Israel speakers at a recent independent schools conference. We feature an opinion piece by Shuly Rubin Schwartz arguing that education consists of more than delivering discreet little parcels of content. Also in this newsletter: Khalil Ayoub, Danny Cohn and Kim M. Heiman.

What We’re Watching

Ma’aglei Nefesh, the Center for Mental Health, Community and Halacha, is holding its inaugural conference in Jerusalem today, bringing together halachic authorities, therapists and those dealing with mental health issues.

The Birthright Israel Foundation is hosting an event in New York City tonight to honor longtime supporter Jeffrey R. Solomon, president of the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies, and present the inaugural Jeffrey R. Solomon Prize to antisemitism activist and Birthright trip leader Aviva Klompas.

What You Should Know

The temperature in Chicago may have been well below freezing, but summer was on the minds of the hundreds of Jewish professionals who came to the Windy City this week for a first-of-its-kind Jewish camp summit hosted by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s JCamp 180 and the Foundation for Jewish Camp, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

The summit — really two conferences crammed together — offered discussions, panels and networking opportunities for both sides of the Jewish camp industry, from the practitioners to the funders who support them. Bringing together the two events, which are normally held at different times of the year, apparently maximized the number of attendees, with record high numbers for each.

This all comes as Jewish sumer camps have seen significant growth, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers — driven perhaps by the precipitous drop in Israel travel this past summer, as well as “The Surge” in Jewish engagement post-Oct. 7.

For the camp directors, board members and other staff, the summit provided an opportunity to discuss the nitty-gritty details of running a Jewish summer camp, from better cooperation with a board and more effective fundraising to responding to the practical effects of climate change and how to use artificial intelligence and data collection, as well as more far-reaching topics like how to cultivate leadership and deepen Israel education.

For philanthropists, bringing hundreds of Jewish camp professionals under one roof allowed them to more easily understand the field and find ways to support it. (Read more about this below.)

For the other stakeholders, it was an opportunity to consider the role of Jewish summer camps in the context of the North American Jewish community and the Jewish people more generally. On Tuesday, for instance, Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee; Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Rabbi Elka Abrahamson, president of the Wexner Foundation, discussed the role of Jewish summer camps in developing Jewish leadership.

Julie Platt, JFNA board chair and immediate past board chair of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, held an onstage discussion with her son, actor and podcast host, Jonah Platt, about the role that Jewish camp has played in their lives.