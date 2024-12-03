Your Daily Phil: Studying Jews’ long, strange trip with psychedelic drugs

Good Tuesday morning. Today is GivingTuesday.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study examining the relationship between Jews and psychedelics, and feature an opinion piece by David Marcu marking International Day of Persons With Disabilities by highlighting the growing numbers of disabled IDF veterans. Also in this newsletter: Jeannie Suk Gersen, Susan Rona and Alan Shulman. We'll start with last night's Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony in Jerusalem.

Hundreds gathered in Jerusalem last night to celebrate the contributions that immigrants have made to the State of Israel both in general and particularly over the past two turbulent and painful years at the 10th annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky from the event.

Speaking at the Beit Ha’Am Cultural Center in downtown Jerusalem, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, the aliyah advocacy organization, said the accomplishments of the prize winners demonstrated the resilience of the Israeli people in the face of hardship.

“In the midst of all of this pain, there is also a remarkable strength,” Fass said. “It is a privilege to celebrate their remarkable contributions, which strengthen the Jewish state and inspire future generations of olim to continue shaping our homeland.”

The six recipients of the 2024 award are: Phyllis Heimowitz, the co-founder of A Partner Left Behind, which represents the non-spouse partners of fallen IDF soldiers; Eylon Levy, a former government spokesman who founded a public diplomacy nonprofit; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, the director of the emergency department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital; Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a Foreign Ministry special envoy focused on combating antisemitism; and Natan Sharansky, the refusenik and former Jewish Agency chairman and government minister.

The award ceremony also featured a memorial to Omer Neutra, 21, who had immigrated to Israel from New York and served as a “lone soldier” in the Israel Defense Forces. Neutra’s death at the hands of Hamas on Oct. 7 had been confirmed by the IDF on Monday morning, ending more than a year of hope that he was still alive. Neutra, a tank commander, and his team were among the first soldiers to respond to the Hamas attack.

Recipients of the 2023 awards were recognized at the ceremony, as last year’s event was cancelled because of the outbreak of the war.

Nefesh B’Nefesh’s co-founder, Tony Gelbart, told eJP that recognizing the immense contributions of English-speaking immigrants to Israeli society can serve as an inspiration to other people wanting to make aliyah.

“We have to recognize the people, the olim, who came here and contributed so much in medicine, in health care, in teaching, in aviation, the military and in high-tech…all these people have contributed immensely during their entire lifetime,” he said. “They come here and show what they can achieve and how valuable it is to the country.”

Gershov-West, director of the emergency department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital and founder of the Frontline Emergency Medicine nonprofit, led her hospital’s emergency department through the mass casualty event treating 113 wounded soldiers and civilians, and since treating hundreds more. “It has been a challenging year, all-encompassing,” Gershov-West, who immigrated from Australia in 1994, told eJP. “I have thrown in my lot with the Jewish people and do everything I can possibly do to help. There are a lot of olim who make a difference. It is nice to have that recognized.”

Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who funds the prize, presented a special recognition award to Sharansky, lauding the Soviet human rights activist and former head of the Jewish Agency as a “force of nature.” Thanking Sharansky for his lifelong dedication to Israel and world Jewry, Adams described him as “the embodiment of modern Zionism.”

“You are a beacon of perseverance, courage, unwavering determination who has inspired generations of people, including U.S. presidents all around the globe,” said Adams. “Your journey standing up to brutal totalitarian authoritarianism is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, but also a demonstration of the unbreakable bond between the Jewish people and Eretz Israel. Your efforts almost single-handedly led to the immigration of more than a million Soviet Jews, which profoundly and positively impacted our state.”

