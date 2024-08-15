Your Daily Phil: Study: Post-Oct. 7 PTSD to cost Israel more than $50 billion

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new economic study estimating that post-traumatic stress disorder from the Oct. 7 attacks will cost Israel more than $50 billion in the coming years and on an initiative in South Florida to provide support to IDF veterans who live in the area. We also look at preparations to provide emergency food supplies to people in northern Israel if war breaks out, and feature an opinion piece by Dan Smokler and Rabbi Shuli Passow about the need for synagogues to prepare for an influx of new faces at this year’s High Holy Day services. We’ll start with the relaunch of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s dialogue initiative Voice of the People.

Nearly a year and a half ago, at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Tel Aviv in April 2023, Israeli President Isaac Herzog unveiled a new dialogue initiative — Kol Ha’Am (Voice of the People) — to address the growing rifts within the global Jewish community amid the bitter turmoil over the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plans and general tensions between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

That summer, Herzog’s team started organizing “strategic labs” around the world, bringing together leaders and significant figures from a variety of Jewish communities to discuss and dissect the pressing issues facing the Jewish people in order to develop work plans to address them.

And then came Oct. 7. “Everything that was planned was irrelevant,” said Shirel Dagan-Levy, the CEO of the Israeli nonprofit that was formed to execute the initiative, Voice of the People, in a virtual press briefing yesterday. “For six months [after Oct. 7] nothing was done with regards to Voice of the People, and we had lots of thoughts of ‘How do we re-initiate this thing?’”

This week, Herzog, Dagan-Levy and her team relaunched the Voice of the People initiative in a similar but updated format from the original plan. As with the initial concept, the goal is to identify and address global challenges facing the Jewish people and cultivate the leaders needed to do so.

To start, the organization created an open survey — offered in six languages — asking the respondents to list “the most pressing challenges facing the Jewish people today,” to select the top five most significant challenges out of a list of 10 and describe how “recent events” have made an impact on their Jewish identity and sense of community.

Next month, the group will begin hosting virtual salons to discuss these topics and it will also begin a process of recruiting a 150-member council to lead the effort. The international committee, which will meet monthly, would comprise 50 representatives from Israel, 50 from North America and 50 from the rest of the world. Every two years the council members would change. The organization plans to announce its inaugural cohort by the beginning of next year.

The organization said it will also select 10 young people — ages 20-30 — to serve as fellows, who will be “cultivated to assume leadership roles” and will assist the council. In addition, a small number of “mentors” will be selected by Herzog to “bolster the council’s activities,” according to Voice of the People.

“We are currently engaged in safeguarding the State of Israel and reinforcing the strength of the Jewish people amid a challenging war and rising antisemitism. Simultaneously, we face critical issues that demand our attention,” Herzog said in a statement. “In response, we are establishing the Voice of the People council, which will focus on ensuring the Jewish people’s ability to thrive in a changing world. The survey we are launching today will shape the council, and therefore shape the discussions impacting the future of the Jewish people. I encourage everyone to participate and contribute to help build our collective future.”

