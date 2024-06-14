Your Daily Phil: SRE Network convenes in New York, welcomes new director
Good Friday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation gala and on a bill addressing the way universities handle discrimination complaints in light of rising antisemitism on college campuses. We also feature an opinion piece by Fern Oppenheim, David Bernstein and Eran Shayshon about how the American Jewish community needs to change its strategies in the face of rising antisemitism, and another by Ilana Kaufman urging Jewish leaders not to give up on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Also in this newsletter:Debby Mazon, David Levinson and Scooter Braun. We’ll start with last week’s SRE Network conference in New York City. Shabbat shalom!
How should Jewish leaders handle misconduct complaints in the workplace? What should mid-level professionals do to advocate for their employees from the middle of the power structure? And how can we all support each other during tumultuous times? These questions were central to the SRE (Safety Respect Equity) Network’s annual convening, held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan last week, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.
More than 200 grantees, funders, Jewish community leaders and other organizational representatives — many of them members or affiliates of the network’s more than 175 organizations — gathered to reaffirm and deepen their commitment to creating workplaces and communal spaces that are safe, respectful and equitable for all.
The convening also marked the official introduction of incoming executive director Rachel Gildiner, who previously worked with the young adult Jewish community in the greater Washington, D.C., area through her organization, GatherDC.
Gildiner, who takes the helm of the organization next month, told eJP that this year’s convening “felt more important than ever,” amid rising antisemitism and tension within the Jewish community.
“The work of safety, respect, and equity is never easy and particularly in a moment where so many other issues of the world and of the Jewish community feel at stake,” Gildiner said. “And yet, those of us who gathered understand we cannot complete the work the world needs us to if we aren’t uplifting and honoring the humanity in all of us as we do it. I felt the strength, resilience, and energy in the room, knowing that the work of safety, respect, and equity will continue to be centered as foundational and core values of any work worth doing.”
Ariele Mortkowitz, who founded the D.C.-area-based women’s circle Svivah and helped plan and attended the convening, said that SRE “put tremendous thought and care into how they were gathering us.”
“The work of SRE is all the more so important in this moment when the Jewish community feels like such a lifeline to so many of us,” Mortkowitz told eJP. “I felt that the team was conscious of the hard work that was before us,” she added, noting that instead of empty platitudes, the convening showed “a real recognition of what we are grappling with as communal leaders and trying to address,” she said. “It felt good to be in a room full of people who were all rolling up our sleeves.”
The convening’s sessions provided a “choose-your-own adventure” experience for attendees, said Shaina Wasserman, SRE’s senior director of strategic operations, who has also been serving as interim executive director. The convening was also a space where attendees could “just be together, to breathe, to feel like you’re not alone in the work,” she told eJP.
SRE was launched 2018 as a collaboration of nearly a dozen core funders — chiefly the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and Jim Joseph Foundation — in the wake of the “Me Too” movement and amid a growing awareness of gender-based harassment, discrimination and abuse in Jewish workplaces.
SRE has an annual budget of approximately $3 million, has distributed $6 million in grants since 2018, and will be announcing another $600,000-worth of grants in a few weeks, Wasserman told eJP.
According to SRE’s three-year strategic plan, the organization aims to grow its budget by approximately $500,000 a year.
ON THE SCENE
Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation honors Joe Scarborough for Holocaust-related coverage, post-Oct. 7 support for Jews
An eclectic group that included Holocaust survivors, Nova music festival survivors and United States military cadets packed Pier 60 in Manhattan last Tuesday evening for the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) annual gala, where $700,000 was raised in support of the group’s anti-hate educational center based in Oswiecim, Poland. The gala honorees were Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”; celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro; and Sean Coffey, general counsel for the U.S. Navy, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports from the event.
Then and now: Aviva Miller, AJCF’s U.S. director, told eJP that Scarborough was initially selected for the award because of his coverage of the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in January 2023. Scarborough and Kepnes traveled to Poland — alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — and visited the concentration camp where the Nazis murdered more than 1 million Jews. But she added that Scarborough’s response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks made the organization even more sure of the decision. “[We selected him for the award] for that and for the fact that after Oct. 7 happened, initially there was nobody in television that was more pro-Israel and aghast at what had happened than Joe Scarborough, so we thought he should be honored for his truth in reporting,” Miller said.
Same questions, different era: “The ancient scourge of antisemitism is as immediate and threatening anytime since the Holocaust,” Scarborough said in virtual remarks. (Jeff Kepnes, managing editor of “Morning Joe,” accepted the AJCF Excellence in Media award on behalf of Scarborough.) “Last year, I attended the anniversary of Auschwitz liberation,” Scarborough said. “And like all who walk through that death camp’s gates, I was overwhelmed by grief. Hearing again of the unspeakable crimes committed against men, women, children, grandparents and toddlers, asking how such hatred could have consumed the darkened souls of Nazis, who targeted Jews a lifetime ago.” Scarborough went on to recall that on the morning of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, he found himself “asking that same unanswerable question again.”
ON THE HILL
House committee approves bill changing campus antisemitism investigation protocols
The House Education and Workforce Committee voted 25-15 on Thursday to advance the Civil Rights Protection Act, a bill that places new requirements on universities and the Department of Education relating to investigating complaints of discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion or shared ancestry under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Partisan dispute: Lawmakers supporting the bill said it was aimed at addressing rising antisemitism on college campuses. Democrats, arguing that the bill, which was introduced last Friday, had been moved too hastily and adds onerous new requirements on the Department of Education, voted nearly unanimously against the legislation. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) was the only Democrat who supported it.
New conditions: The bill, led by Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), would require schools receiving federal funding to make public and distribute to students and their families their procedures for investigating complaints of discrimination and information on how to file complaints with both the school and Department of Education. Schools would also have to designate an employee to coordinate efforts to comply with Title VI and implement procedures for timely communication with and notifications for complainants. Any school that does not comply with these provisions for two consecutive years would become ineligible to receive aid for at least the next two years.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
TO THE DRAWING BOARD
A paradigm shift in countering antisemitism: Make American values relevant again
“While the Jewish world was reeling from the inhumanity of the Oct. 7 massacre, an immediate aftershock came in the form of the anti-Israel rallies on college campuses and on the streets of major cities. Since that time, the protests have only intensified. Opposing Israel has become fashionable in some circles. Campus activists feel imbued with a sense of historic mission, perceiving themselves as the modern embodiment of the protest movements of the 1960s. Many Jewish professionals and lay leaders remain overwhelmed and unclear as to how to proceed. Years of investment in countering various forms of antisemitism have been proven inadequate. It should be clear by now that we need a new strategic approach and a comprehensive plan to enact it,” write Fern Oppenheim, co-founder of the Brand Israel Group; David Bernstein, founder of the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values; and Eran Shayshon, founder of Atchalta, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The idea spreads: “If the same anti-Israel narrative has been around for decades, what explains the dramatic increase in its acceptance now? Simply put, anti-Israel forces have found a way to make their cause relevant to a growing swath of Americans by linking it to the significant cultural and ideological shifts over the past ten years… In the heated aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020, this binary, oppressor-oppressed ideology found new audiences outside campuses. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, which frequently enshrined the oppressor-oppressed ideology, gained broad-scale penetration into numerous mainstream institutions including business, government, media, science, medicine, culture, K-12 schools, etc. So while the State of Israel and, now, Jews are seen by many as white, privileged oppressors in a broad swath of institutions, Hamas is increasingly seen as a legitimate resistance movement representing the marginalized.”
New allies, new strategies: “Yet there is good news amid the bad. In this highly charged environment, Israel and its allies have lost support among college students, but not among most Americans… The Jewish community needs to work with those who are already fighting back on various fronts and to catalyze the energies of those who may be concerned but are not yet taking action. The focus of such coalitional efforts must be on strengthening the American narrative and values, not on antisemitism or Israel. And these efforts need to be led by diverse American voices rather than Jewish groups, as they will be seen as more believable and less likely to have an agenda. In short, the Jewish community needs to lead from behind.”
DON’T STOP BELIEVING
Leaders: Stay the course on DEI through this storm
“Last August, I was listening to an episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast… [featuring] University of Connecticut Department of Economics professor Michele Baggio discussing a working paper titled ‘Racial Diversity and Team Performance: Evidence from the American Offshore Whaling Industry.’ In the paper, Baggio shares data from the Whaling History Project website, which covers almost 15,000 voyages — nearly every major American whaling voyage between 1807 and 1912… Beyond the numbers, Baggio’s data help us, as leaders, get at questions that many modern firms, non-profit organizations, leadership pipelines, and college campuses are wrestling with right now. In the case of whaling, Baggio asked: ‘What are the economic effects of having a more diverse workforce?’ Jewish leaders and organizations might adapt this to ask: ‘What is the value-add of a racially diverse Jewish community?’” writes Ilana Kaufman, CEO of the Jews of Color Initiative, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Well-practiced diversity: “Early in voyages, as the crew became more diverse and in particular when the ratio of sailors of color to white sailors was very low, journals document numerous conflicts–of values, beliefs, cultures and ways of being. Baggio attributes this conflict to what economists call ‘taste-based discrimination’… But when there were more than just a few non-white crew members, and sailors settled into the rhythms of the voyage, productivity started rising. And the data tell us that a whaling ship with a significantly diverse crew, one that was well-practiced working together as a diverse team, was fundamentally more productive than a ship with an all-white crew.”
Hold steady: “Baggio’s data and the bright spots of thriving multiracial communities reinforce the reality that the only way to build successful multiracial teams and communities is by holding very, very steady during even the stormiest of seas. In fact, collaboration and cooperation forged in the most tumultuous moments teaches interdependence and allows for the emergence of ingenuity, creativity and innovation. A shared sense of responsibility, a commitment to true integration and relationship building, an understanding that sustainable progress is made over time and understanding that success in fact means higher productivity and more resources for all are mindsets that create the greatest conditions for the success of multiracial teams.”
Pic of the Day
Eleven mothers — all of them new immigrants from Ethiopia — stand with their 11 babies born over the past year ahead of this week’s Shavuot holiday at the Jewish Agency for Israel’s absorption center in Kibbutz Ibim, east of the Gaza Strip. The absorption center was temporarily evacuated after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
“We came together to bless their births and to remind ourselves that life is stronger than everything,” the Jewish Agency said in a statement.
