Your Daily Phil: SRE Network convenes in New York, welcomes new director

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation gala and on a bill addressing the way universities handle discrimination complaints in light of rising antisemitism on college campuses. We also feature an opinion piece by Fern Oppenheim, David Bernstein and Eran Shayshon about how the American Jewish community needs to change its strategies in the face of rising antisemitism, and another by Ilana Kaufman urging Jewish leaders not to give up on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Also in this newsletter:Debby Mazon, David Levinson and Scooter Braun. We'll start with last week's SRE Network conference in New York City.

How should Jewish leaders handle misconduct complaints in the workplace? What should mid-level professionals do to advocate for their employees from the middle of the power structure? And how can we all support each other during tumultuous times? These questions were central to the SRE (Safety Respect Equity) Network’s annual convening, held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan last week, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

More than 200 grantees, funders, Jewish community leaders and other organizational representatives — many of them members or affiliates of the network’s more than 175 organizations — gathered to reaffirm and deepen their commitment to creating workplaces and communal spaces that are safe, respectful and equitable for all.

The convening also marked the official introduction of incoming executive director Rachel Gildiner, who previously worked with the young adult Jewish community in the greater Washington, D.C., area through her organization, GatherDC.

Gildiner, who takes the helm of the organization next month, told eJP that this year’s convening “felt more important than ever,” amid rising antisemitism and tension within the Jewish community.

“The work of safety, respect, and equity is never easy and particularly in a moment where so many other issues of the world and of the Jewish community feel at stake,” Gildiner said. “And yet, those of us who gathered understand we cannot complete the work the world needs us to if we aren’t uplifting and honoring the humanity in all of us as we do it. I felt the strength, resilience, and energy in the room, knowing that the work of safety, respect, and equity will continue to be centered as foundational and core values of any work worth doing.”

Ariele Mortkowitz, who founded the D.C.-area-based women’s circle Svivah and helped plan and attended the convening, said that SRE “put tremendous thought and care into how they were gathering us.”

“The work of SRE is all the more so important in this moment when the Jewish community feels like such a lifeline to so many of us,” Mortkowitz told eJP. “I felt that the team was conscious of the hard work that was before us,” she added, noting that instead of empty platitudes, the convening showed “a real recognition of what we are grappling with as communal leaders and trying to address,” she said. “It felt good to be in a room full of people who were all rolling up our sleeves.”

The convening’s sessions provided a “choose-your-own adventure” experience for attendees, said Shaina Wasserman, SRE’s senior director of strategic operations, who has also been serving as interim executive director. The convening was also a space where attendees could “just be together, to breathe, to feel like you’re not alone in the work,” she told eJP.

SRE was launched 2018 as a collaboration of nearly a dozen core funders — chiefly the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and Jim Joseph Foundation — in the wake of the “Me Too” movement and amid a growing awareness of gender-based harassment, discrimination and abuse in Jewish workplaces.

SRE has an annual budget of approximately $3 million, has distributed $6 million in grants since 2018, and will be announcing another $600,000-worth of grants in a few weeks, Wasserman told eJP.

According to SRE’s three-year strategic plan, the organization aims to grow its budget by approximately $500,000 a year.

