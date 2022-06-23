Your Daily Phil: Sharon Nazarian on educating against hate + The evolving role of cantors

Good Thursday morning!

When major disasters occur around the globe, a fundraising appeal for humanitarian relief from The Jewish Federations of North America usually isn’t far behind. Federations mobilized to help after the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the Nepal earthquake of 2015 and the devastating COVID-19 surge last year in India, to name a few. Federations allocated millions of dollars to those causes, generally routed through the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

But as of now, it’s unclear whether yesterday’s earthquake in eastern Afghanistan will join that list. The issue isn’t the magnitude of the quake, which occurred on the border with Pakistan and killed more than 1,000 people. Rather, organizational staff told eJewishPhilanthropy, it’s unclear as yet whether American Jewish dollars will be able to make their way to a remote corner of an unstable country.

A JDC spokesperson told eJP that the organization needs a day or two to obtain more information about the situation, what the needs are and how it can help before committing to a response, such as a fundraising campaign.

“We join with many others in mourning the loss of life in Afghanistan,” Avital Sandler Loeff, JDC’s executive director for disaster relief and international development, told eJP. “And while we are not responding at this time, we continue to monitor needs through our partners on the ground. In places where there are operational challenges, it’s always critical to work through a trusted local partner who can ensure a quick and effective response.”

JFNA struck a similar tone, noting its past disaster relief efforts and telling eJP in a statement, “Our hearts go out to the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan, and we are monitoring the crisis together with our partners as it evolves.” A statement from UJA-Federation of New York said only, “We’re not proactively raising funds right now.”

Dyonna Ginsburg, CEO of Olam, a network of Jewish global service organizations, told eJP that deciding whether to intervene in a crisis is “far from simple.” She said groups need to consider their staff’s safety, whether they can work with the local government (which, in this case, is the Taliban) and “whether they have the capacity and ability to not just provide immediate relief, but also be on the ground and support long-term recovery efforts.”

At least one Jewish group is sending help. Yotam Polizer, CEO of IsraAID, the Israeli humanitarian relief group, told eJP the group is sending medical supplies. “We have good partners on the ground that we’ve been in touch with for a long time,” he said.

After the United States withdrew from Afghanistan last year and the Taliban took over, some Jewish groups, including federations, helped resettle Afghan refugees. One Jewish organization’s spokesperson was initially confused yesterday as to why eJP was inquiring about Afghan refugee resettlement now.

There is also recent precedent for American Jewish disaster aid following an Afghan earthquake. In 2015, when a quake struck a different part of the country near Pakistan and India, JDC sent out a press release the same day announcing grants for relief.