Your Daily Phil: Schumer calls for $1b in federal nonprofit security grants

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for $1 billion in funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program and Brandeis University's decision to ban Students for Justice in Palestine from campus. We feature opinion pieces from Jerry Isaak-Shapiro and Jen Schiffer. Also in this newsletter: Alex Soros, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz and Jenessa Schwartz. We'll start with Jewish leaders responding to the death of a Jewish man following an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester outside Los Angeles.

Jewish groups are reeling from the death of Paul Kessler, 69, who suffered a fatal head wound after being allegedly struck by a pro-Palestinian protester with a megaphone outside Los Angeles on Sunday and succumbed to his injuries yesterday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village,” the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the family of the victim. While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone.”

On Sunday, Kessler was part of a pro-Israel protest in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which was held alongside a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Witnesses told police that at some point “Kessler was involved in a physical altercation” with the pro-Palestinian protesters, in which he fell back and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead yesterday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating his death as a homicide caused by a blunt force head injury and a possible hate crime.

Rabbi Michael Barclay, spiritual leader of the nearby Temple Ner Simcha, said he’d spoken with police and called for people to allow law enforcement to investigate Kessler’s death without jumping to conclusions.

“Ventura County Sheriff and [Thousand] Oaks Police have integrity, and are being cautious and careful before making accusations,” Barclay wrote on X. “We need to do the same; and not let this become a spark that starts an inferno. May Paul’s memory be a blessing and his family comforted among the mourners of Zion.”

In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League said it was “heartbroken” to hear that Kessler had died and called for “law enforcement to launch a thorough investigation to determine who is responsible and what was the motivation for this tragic and senseless death.”

Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, called for Kessler’s death to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Authorities must ensure that such aggressions are not repeated.”

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said in a statement that Kessler was killed “because he was a Jew… This is what happens when protesters glorify Hamas and call to ‘globalize the intifada.’ They don’t love Palestinians, they hate Jews.”