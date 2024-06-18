Your Daily Phil: Review finds sexism, homophobia at AJU, but clears school of systemic failures

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Anti-Defamation League’s revised “report card” for universities’ responses to campus antisemitism and on a new initiative to bring health care to remote villages in Ghana. We feature an opinion piece by Michelle Shapiro Abraham and Sarah Fredrick offering three models for approaching “The Surge” of newly engaged individuals looking to get more involved with the Jewish community. Also in this newsletter: Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Scooter Braun and Shanie Reichman. We’ll start with the findings of an external review of allegations of harassment and discrimination at American Jewish University.

In a 1,000-word email to stakeholders yesterday, the American Jewish University summarized an independent review of the complaints of discrimination and harassment made last year against the university, particularly its Ziegler School of Rabbinical Studies, which found that students did experience “sexism or homophobia” but that there was not a systemic issue at the institution, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

“We are deeply saddened and upset to learn of the hurt expressed by these individuals. Our message to them: ‘We hear you deeply and pledge to do better,’” the university wrote.

Several former students disputed the findings and rejected the university’s decision to release only a summary of the findings instead of the report in its entirety and called for full transparency on the issue.

“I certainly don’t speak for all 40 of the former students that we know of who have come forward with stories of being harmed by Ziegler,” Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, who signed the initial complaint and has led the campaign to get the full report released, told eJP. “But I can say that many of us are angry, if unsurprised, that this statement by AJU so blatantly obfuscates what we know that former students have reported.”

In its missive, the university listed the recommendations made by the law firm Cozen O’Connor, which conducted the review, that it plans to implement immediately to improve the school’s policies. These included hiring a dedicated Title IX coordinator, improving the rabbinical school’s support for students outside of its existing formal administrative hierarchy and devising and updating written policies related to discrimination and harassment.

“We are, in this context, guided by the Jewish tradition’s teaching that when we cause harm, we must acknowledge the harm, apologize for it, and take effective steps to make sure that it does not happen again,” the university wrote in the email. “We acknowledge these experiences and sincerely apologize to those individuals who have been harmed, particularly in a rabbinical school that prioritizes care and pastoral support.”

AJU declined to comment about the demands for the release of the full report.

In April 2023, a group of 13 former Ziegler rabbinical students and members of the AJU community contacted the ethics committee of the Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly, known as Va’ad HaKavod (Honorable Council), with allegations that the school “enforced a double-standard against women, tolerated or contributed to homophobia and transphobia in the program and dismissed student concerns that the environment had become toxic.”

In response to the letter, AJU brought on Cozen O’Connor to investigate the allegations. Over the course of several months, the law firm contacted some 400 people, including current and former students, administrators, faculty members, and other AJU employees. The firm also interviewed 12 of the 13 original complainants.

Rabbi Andy Shugerman, who attended Ziegler for three years before moving to New York’s Jewish Theological Seminary to complete his studies, rejected the university’s summary and said he believes the problems are indeed systemic.

“The AJU statement today whitewashes what we hope and expect the investigation by the Rabbinical Assembly’s Va’ad HaKavod will reveal to be: misconduct that demands far more action than administrative tinkering alone,” Shugerman told eJP.

Read the full report here.