Your Daily Phil: Remembering Ted Comet

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey of formerly Orthodox Jews finding that most still appreciate their old denomination, and spotlight a new initiative providing bridging loans and mortgage assistance to Oct. 7 survivors who need to relocate to new communities.

Freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi is speaking this morning before the United Nations Security Council.

The JCRC of Greater Washington will announce tonight a new “Partners for Peace” initiative between Israelis and Arabs at an event at Washington Hebrew Congregation with the Abraham Accords-inspired group Sharaka.

Despite media depictions to the contrary — a la Netflix’s “Unorthodox” — the majority of those who move away from the Orthodox community still maintain a positive view of it, according to a new study by the Orthodox Union’s Center for Communal Research, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

In the first stage of the study, “Attrition and Connection in American Orthodox Judaism,” researchers analyzed the experiences of 29 “switchers” — defined as those who, in adulthood, left the Orthodox community that they were raised in — from Hasidic and Yeshivish to Modern Orthodox — in favor of a different lifestyle. This part of the study relied on qualitative interviews, and it will be followed up by a large-scale quantitative survey at a later date, according to Moshe Krakowski, a lead researcher.

According to Krakowski, the study indicates that the OU should not abandon those who leave the community. “Communal institutions like the OU should be aware that there is this positivity towards Orthodoxy and feeling of connection towards it,” he told eJP. “There are people out there who might be a core constituency for the OU that you might not be thinking of as a core constituency.”

One formerly Orthodox respondent told the pollsters: “I do feel that the Orthodox Judaism is the most loyal, the most committed, the most saturated form of Judaism that there is today, and I am part of that thick Jewish culture.”

Major factors that contributed to fissures in an individual’s relationship with Orthodoxy included a “misalignment” between a family’s religiosity and that of a child’s school; a negative experience with a figure in religious leadership; and perceived “rigidity and intolerance” when it comes to feminist and LGBTQ+ issues. A positive relationship with a religious leader was cited by many “switchers” as the reason for their positive feelings towards their former denomination.

“For rabbis, there’s a really, really serious responsibility that implies that you’re not just you, you’re the face of a whole religious movement,” Krakowski told eJP. “That’s a huge responsibility, and when people see a rabbi or religious authority figure behaving in a way that they think is wrong, or even just being a little hypocritical, not being sensitive, that can have huge, huge ramifications.”

According to the study, the majority of “switchers” began to doubt elements of their sect as early as high school, though the rate of departure varied. According to Krakowski, most did not depart from the community during their gap year or college, despite common misconceptions.

Some interviewees shifted rapidly, some more gradually and others led “double lives.” According to the study’s parameters, for some Modern Orthodox participants, “their families’ observances lay so close to the borders of Orthodoxy that their current non-Orthodox life choices cannot really be considered a real departure.”