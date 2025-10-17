Your Daily Phil: Remembering Rabbi Moshe Hauer

What You Should Know

Since Rabbi Moshe Hauer’s death was announced on Wednesday, tributes have poured in for the Orthodox Union executive vice president from across the Jewish world, from peers within the Orthodox community to leaders of different Jewish movements, from politicians to leaders of other faiths. Hauer’s legacy within the OU and the greater Jewish world is one of valuing and respecting diverse perspectives during a period marked by growing polarization, friends and colleagues told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

This kind of openness to differences of opinion was “countercultural,” Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and chief operating officer of OU, told eJP. “Early on, we were putting together our first-ever strategic plan, and we talked about being the voice of the Orthodox world,” Joseph said. “[Hauer] said, ‘How about a voice. There are lots of voices out there.”

Hauer was also a member of the executive council for the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as a voice of reason at weekly meetings, William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, told eJP. “When Rabbi Hauer spoke, everyone listened,” he said, “and it was clear that he wasn’t speaking to hear himself speak or to score political points or to check a box, but rather, when he spoke, it was because he had something meaningful to say. So whether people agreed with him or disagreed with him, they paused to listen, and he would always bring a clarity and a calm strength to the conversations that he was engaged in.”

After becoming CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs right before the Oct. 7 attacks, Amy Spitalnick frequently found herself at the same table as Hauer at the White House and in federal agencies. As Orthodox Jews are disproportionately targeted for hate crimes because they are visibly Jewish, “he was able to clearly advocate on behalf of the Orthodox community, but in a way that never lost sight of the greater Jewish community as well,” she said. “That would come through in every remark I heard him make around one of those federal agency tables or frankly anywhere.”

Hauer traveled to Israel nearly a dozen times post-Oct. 7, “meeting with the president, meeting with the prime minister, meeting with the different Diaspora ministries and the ministers of finance, trying to help bridge divides within Israeli culture and mediate issues that were tearing Israeli culture apart,” Joseph said.

Rabbi Ellen Wolintz-Fields, executive director of the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, who worked closely with Hauer and considered him “my own personal Orthodox rabbi,” hopes that others learn from him that “we can continue such open dialogue and support each other because it’s all about our love for Israel and the Jewish people. He radiated that: his love for Torah, God and Israel. We held the whole same values from different perspectives at times.”

Hauer’s funeral was held yesterday morning in Baltimore, and he was buried today at Har Hamenuhot Cemetery in Jerusalem.

