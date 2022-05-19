Your Daily Phil: Remembering Mt. Meron victims + Views on MJH and DeSantis

Good Thursday morning!

Last Lag B’Omer, 45 men and boys were killed in a stampede on Mt. Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel that hosts an annual festival on the night of the spring holiday.

Now, one year later, the family of one of the victims hopes to commemorate him not in a center of Israeli religious life but nearly 7,000 miles away — in the stretches of the American Mountain West where there are few Jews. The family of Yossi Kohn, an Orthodox Cleveland native who was 22 when he died, plans to build two mikvahs, or Jewish ritual baths, in his memory — in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and Boise, Idaho.

In Jewish practice, mikvahs represent family life, and Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, who serves as the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement’s emissary in Boise along with his wife, Esther, said Kohn’s family chose to build them because Yossi didn’t have the chance to get married or become a father.

“Yossi unfortunately did not have the ability to build his own family,” Lifshitz told eJewishPhilanthropy. “The understanding of the family is that this would bring a lot of joy, a lot of sanctity and tranquility, peace to many families, which is what a mikvah symbolizes.”

At present, Jews in Boise who want to immerse in a mikvah — traditionally a Jewish legal obligation for many women — need to travel five hours each way to Salt Lake City, Utah. There are only a couple thousand Jews in and around Idaho’s largest city, Lifshitz estimates. Jackson Hole, a ski resort town, has 500 full-time Jewish residents, another 500 with homes there and some 60,000 Jewish visitors per year, says Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, a local Chabad emissary.

The mikvahs will take approximately 10 months to build, and the total construction budget for both is about $2.5 million, of which $500,000 has yet to be raised. Mendelsohn said that once built, the mikvahs will each have a monthly maintenance budget of around $5,000 for cleaning, heating, towels and keeping the water fresh.

“I eagerly awaited and looked forward to watching what he would accomplish—all the people he would touch, the family he would build, which is why this project is so meaningful to us,” Kohn’s mother, Chaya Gitty Kohn, said of her late son at a recent event, according to Chabad[dot]org. “A mikvah represents potential. It symbolizes the future of the Jewish nation.”

In Israel, the celebration on Mt. Meron last night was smaller, more regulated and relatively subdued. Attendance at the festival was limited for the first time to around 120,000 people, entry was staggered and improvements were made to the pilgrimage site, which surrounds the tomb of the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Forty-five candles were lit in memory of the victims and their names were read.