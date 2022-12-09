Your Daily Phil: Remembering Jersey City victims + JDC’s priorities

Good Friday morning!

Last December, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee was coming off a year in which it spent well over $300 million on activities in more than 70 countries — everything from medical care in North Africa to food aid in Latin America.

It still does those things. But like many Jewish organizations, it added a huge line item to its budget this year — aid to Ukraine. Between this year and 2023, JDC expects to spend $109 million on Ukraine aid, and the crisis was a headline issue at the organization’s board meeting this week in New York City.

The Ukraine spending has given JDC its biggest annual budget ever next year — nearly $407 million, an increase of more than $10 million over 2022 (though the budget is not bigger when taking inflation into account).

“There are 69 other [countries we serve] besides Ukraine, and the need of Jews around the world is no less now than it was before the war in Ukraine,” Ariel Zwang, JDC’s CEO, told eJewishPhilanthropy, adding that the needs of other vulnerable Jewish populations may have increased “because of COVID, inflation, exchange rate fluctuations — these are all things that continue to affect poor Jews around the world, they’re just not in the paper every day.”

But Ukraine remains a focus. The group is gearing up to aid thousands of Jews in the country who may be exposed to the cold weather, given the damage to power grids from Russia’s invasion. JDC will be providing $14 million for everything from funding for clothes to shipments of wood or coal for those who need to generate their own heat.

When the weather warms up, Zwang said, JDC will explore helping to repair structures in parts of Ukraine that are safe from the fighting. “God willing, there will be an environment where there will be some rebuilding, and we’ll pilot things like replacing windows,” she said.

Even programs outside of Ukraine are still related to it. The grounds of Szarvas, a JDC-supported Jewish camp in Hungary that had its first summer in person since 2019 this year, can also serve refugees, Zwang said. And JDC will be directing funds toward Jewish communities in other parts of Europe, which have taken in a total of 10,000 Jewish refugees.

JDC isn’t asking those refugees how long they plan to stay. “We don’t really focus so much on, ‘Eventually you’ll go back,’” she said. “Because regardless, people need help right now in living.”