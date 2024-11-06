Your Daily Phil: Remembering Bernie Marcus

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a recent court ruling regarding an antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard University. We feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmueller considering what yesterday’s elections portend for American Jewish politics, and another by Bishop Robert Stearns and Rabbi Joshua Stanton about how Jews and Evangelical Christians can better cooperate. Also in this newsletter: Yehuda Kurtzer, Dov Ben-Shimon andJohanna and Eduard Arnhold. We’ll start with friends, colleagues and grantees remembering Bernie Marcus.

Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia who co-founded The Home Depot and became a major donor to a wide variety of causes, including many Jewish ones, died on Monday in Boca Raton, Fla., reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. He was 95.

Marcus served as chairman of The Marcus Foundation, through which he and his wife, Billi, have donated to a wide array of organizations. These include Jewish ones and non-Jewish ones, as well as many in his adopted hometown of Atlanta, such as the Georgia Aquarium, which he helped construct with a $250 million donation. He also helped fund the construction of the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Atlanta, which bears his name.

“His mother taught him at a very young age about the concept of tzedakah, about giving back. He carried that with him his whole life,” Jay Kaiman, president of The Marcus Foundation, told eJP’s Nira Dayanim, who spoke with several of Marcus’ colleagues and grantees.

According to those who knew him, his legacy will be the impact that he had on the many people who were touched by his life’s work. “He’s somebody who did this work and invested in this, not for any self-aggrandizement… but truly for the sake of helping others and ensuring the future of the Jewish people,” said Simon Amiel, executive director of RootOne, which subsidizes trips to Israel for Jewish teens and which received $20 million in seed funding from the Marcus Foundation in 2020, followed by $60 million a year later.

Over the last 30 years, The Marcus Foundation has given billions to hundreds of nonprofits in the United States and Israel. “Whether it’s business or philanthropy, Bernie didn’t do anything small. He was always shooting for the moon and beyond. And he had an ability to bring other people with him,” Elias Saratovsky, president and CEO of the Birthright Israel Foundation, told eJP.

Marcus was a longtime donor to the Republican Party, but when it came to the Jewish community and to Israel, his philanthropic work encompassed a big tent. The Marcus Foundation supported Jewish initiatives across the religious and political spectrum, from the Zionist Organization of America to the Union for Reform Judaism.

“As a devoted member of URJ congregation The Temple in Atlanta, Bernie believed that Jews need our modern, relevant and inclusive Reform expression of Judaism,” the URJ wrote in a statement.

In 1991, Marcus helped found the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based nonpartisan think tank, and served as its international chairman, as well as chairman of its “American Friends of,” which has raised millions of dollars each year for the organization.

“Israelis from all walks of life owe a debt of gratitude to Bernie for all that he has done to make Israel a stronger, freer, and more hopeful place,” IDI President Yohanan Plesner said in a statement. “We are at a moment of grave, existential peril, and in our last conversation Bernie expressed to me his profound concern for the future of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Marcus viewed investing in the Jewish community as necessary and obvious, and expected the same of his peers, according to Amiel. “His default was, if you’re Jewish, of course you care about the Jewish people. If you care about the Jewish people, of course you invest in its future. If you didn’t, you were going to hear it from him,” Amiel told eJP.

Kaiman described Marcus as a natural problem solver, and ascribed both his success and his investment in the Jewish future to his unique ability to “see around corners,” providing the example of the Marcus National Blood Services Center in Ramle, Israel, which he had helped fund. The reinforced blood bank went into operation within hours of the Oct. 7 attacks. “That kind of sums up Bernie’s visionary way of looking at his giving,” Kaiman told eJP.

The Marcus Foundation and Marcus family invited those interested in making donations to some of Marcus’ top causes — RootOne, the Avalon Action Alliance, the Marcus Autism Center, the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady, the Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and the Israel Democracy Institute — in lieu of flowers or other gifts.

“Bernie left us a great legacy. In order to honor that legacy, we all can be philanthropists. We all can give back,” Kaiman said. “I think that’s the best way to remember this guy.”

Read the full report here and the full obituary here.