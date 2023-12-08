Your Daily Phil: Rabbi David Wolpe resigns from Harvard antisemitism committee

Worthy Reads

Jewish Kabul in Queens: In New Lines Magazine, American-Afghan journalist Freshta Jalalzai recounts getting to know the congregants of an Afghan synagogue in New York, which is home to 2,000 Afghan Jews, the largest community outside of Israel. “I was welcomed warmly by Jack Abraham, born in 1943 in Kabul, an animated gem dealer given to wearing cowboy hats. Jews back in the homeland were known for trading precious stones and silver… Almost everyone I met in New York had a story to tell about the difficult exit, some with the assistance of human traffickers, as well as the trauma of traveling across deserts and plateaus on the backs of beasts of burden… For many elders, holding onto their ancient heritage involves traditional dishes and antique objects that they spirited out of Afghanistan. These artifacts, family jewels and photos are the only tangible links that remain of their lost homeland. Whenever members of the community invited me to their homes, they lovingly unwrapped these prized possessions and regaled me with the stories of how much the objects meant to their family histories.” [NewLines]

Who Cares If It’s Antisemitic?: Writing on the Israel Policy Forum website, the organization’s chief policy officer, Michael Koplow, rejects the “Is anti-Zionism antisemitism?” question and instead calls for people to primarily consider if the anti-Zionist act in question is horrible regardless. “I can absolutely point to anti-Zionism that I would not dub antisemitic, and I also know that given what is taking place in the streets of cities and on college campuses, this does not seem to be the time to take stands based on theoretical frameworks. The common sense response to these things is to point out how awful they are and demand that they stop, and not be consumed by arguments over the semantics of antisemitism versus anti-Zionism. If you think it is ok to tear down posters of Israeli hostages, claim that October 7 was an Israeli false flag operation, insist that Israeli women and children abducted by Hamas who waved goodbye when released by their captors demonstrates Hamas’ humanity and decency rather than the forced stage directions of terrorists who still hold those women and children’s relatives and friends hostage, or refuse to condemn rape of Israeli women on its own terms, then whether your abhorrent behavior is antisemitic or just anti-Zionist is of little practical relevance.” [IsraelPolicyForum]

Human Rights Revolution: In UnHerd, Yehudah Mirsky argues that the world’s muted responses to the atrocities of the Oct. 7 attacks show that the current understanding of human rights is fundamentally flawed and must be reformed. “Any number of religions have passed through this cycle of birth, growth, decay, reformation and renewal. The latest is a religion born 75 years ago this week — the religion of human rights. Sadly, it is hard to escape the conclusion that the manifest failures of the human rights framework as we know it today, and its grotesque contributions to the evil it is meant to fight, are not a bug of the system, but a feature… Today, the religion of human rights is as badly in need of reformation as was the priestly religion of ancient Israel, the Catholic Church in the time of Martin Luther, and, yes, Islamic thought after the frenzies of Jihadism will finally, hopefully, have exhausted themselves. A reformation need not spell the end of human rights, but their re-birth… The core idea of human rights — of ensuring respect for every single person’s fundamental dignity in processes of government and law, without exception — is not to be discarded. But we have to be brave enough to admit that the iterations of human rights as we know them have failed — and that if they are not drastically revised, conceptually and institutionally, they will do more harm than good.” [UnHerd]