Your Daily Phil: Q&A with philanthropist, ‘donor revolt’ leader David Magerman
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the status of two antisemitism-related bills backed by many Jewish organizations that are stalled in Congress, and feature an opinion piece by Zack Bodner and Shana Penn about the role of JCCs in combating the "loneliness epidemic" in the United States.
David Magerman, a computer scientist-turned-venture capitalist, was among the first to join the so-called “donor revolt” against elite American universities in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the accompanying rise in anti-Israel protests and antisemitic incidents on college campuses in the United States, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
This week, Magerman told eJP that he was taking the multimillion-dollar donation that he’d planned to give to Penn and giving it to Israeli colleges and universities instead, starting with a $1 million grant to the Jerusalem College of Technology to fund a preparatory program for English speakers to teach them Hebrew and integrate them into the private religious college’s full curriculum.
In his interview with eJP, which has been lightly edited for clarity, Magerman explained his rationale behind the move, particularly his view that U.S. Jews should make aliyah or at least turn away from American universities, particularly the Ivy League, and instead focus on sending their children to Israeli universities and turning those schools into top-tier institutions.
Judah Ari Gross: You were among the first donors post-Oct. 7 who publicly cut ties with Ivy League schools over their responses to the attacks and the protests on campus. Obviously the situation at the University of Pennsylvania preceded Oct. 7. What was the process that led you to move away from supporting Penn and then decide to shift away from American universities entirely and look instead to Israel and specifically, the Jerusalem College of Technology?
David Magerman: [I] had made a decision and announced my decision to stop giving to Penn after the Palestine Writes Festival happened in September — before Oct. 7 — but I did it somewhat quietly. It wasn’t a movement at that point, it was just my personal decision not to support the school because [of] their reduction in acceptance of Orthodox Jews and the negative quality of life that my kids had experienced on campus as observant Jews. And then, obviously, going into the [university’s] response to Oct. 7, and the protests and the lack of defending the Jewish community was decisive for me and that’s when I made a public pronouncement about abandoning Penn and moving away from from any pledges I’d made and deciding not to give any more…
I was actually in Israel for Oct. 7, at my apartment in [the Jerusalem neighborhood of] Baka, celebrating Shemini Atzeret, when the attack happened. And when I came back to America and saw how bad things were, I booked a trip back to Israel, without a plan but looking to figure out how I could support the Jewish community — how to support Israel, but also support Americans and bring as many of them as I could to just to make a decision to make aliyah…
I’m not looking to support Israel as an exit strategy for America. I don’t think we should be trying to run away from or escape terrorists or violence [in America]. We should defend our right to be wherever we are. At the same time I think that our place is in Israel. Post-exile [from Israel], this is the first time that we have a viable option to go back to our Israel, and the State of Israel is an obvious solution, an obvious place for us to go where antisemitism is absent…
So I met with the leadership of JCT a couple of times, and we agreed that Tzemach David would support and fund the development of a program that would create a mechina [preparatory] program to integrate English speakers. So it wouldn’t just be one major that you could study in English, but it would be the full spectrum of majors that they offer.
JAG: To push back on that a little on two fronts: One, from what I’ve seen there does not appear to be a major rise in American Jews opting to study at Israeli universities in the coming year despite the issue of campus antisemitism being so prominent. So there’s a question of the efficacy of trying to encourage something that people just don’t seem to be that interested in.
And two, given that not a lot of people are necessarily going to come over to Israel, if all of the Jewish donors and all of that influence comes away from Ivy League schools, that leaves those Jewish students who want to study there without somebody behind the scenes who can really fight for them.
DM: So a number of those points are really valid.
But one thing that guides me is that like 80% of the Jews stayed in Egypt [after the exodus], and [Moses] didn’t leave behind an infrastructure system to support the Jews who stayed in Egypt. At some point we have to recognize that the Golden Age of Jews in America is over. And we need to shift our focus to those Jews who want to leave Egypt, cross the sea and come into Israel. We need to support that much more so than in the past.
But in terms of the statistics you’re citing, that’s exactly why I’m doing what I’m doing. When a Jewish child is born, their parents immediately start figuring out ‘How are we going to get them into Harvard?’ We have this vision of the Ivy Leagues as being the ultimate standard and success for the education process, and I think that’s incredibly misguided. I was one of those parents: Two of my kids went to Penn. I’ve seen the error of my ways.
BILL BLOCKAGE
Antisemitism bills appear stalled in Congress with summer, election fast approaching
As Congress approaches its summer recess, and with just a few weeks in session left before the 2024 election, some in the Jewish community are growing concerned that two major antisemitism bills, the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the Countering Antisemitism Act, appear stuck in Congress without a clear path forward, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Alphabet soup explained: AAA, codifying the Department of Education’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, passed the House with a bipartisan 320-91 vote earlier this year, but stalled in the Senate after an initial bid to fast-track its passage. CAA, introduced in early April, would create a permanent White House post dedicated to combating antisemitism, along with a range of other steps aiming to codify and expand the administration’s national strategy to combat antisemitism. Yet, despite strong support inside and outside of Congress, including from most of the mainstream Jewish organizations, each bill faces significant hurdles in Congress that are leaving the passage of either or both bills uncertain, and congressional leaders hesitant to act.
Horseshoe theory: In addition to progressives who warn the AAA would restrict criticism of Israel, the bill has also seen strident opposition from conservative Republicans over free speech concerns, as well as objections to language in the IHRA definition’s related examples describing accusations that Jews killed Jesus as antisemitic. A source familiar with the bill said that conservative supporters of AAA were caught off guard by strong backlash to the legislation from the right, and some Republicans are now afraid of alienating that portion of their base, while lawmakers on the left fear the ire of progressives.
A before C: The CAA, which has become a key plank of House Democrats’ proposal for combating antisemitism, has continued to collect sponsors in each chamber, in a bipartisan fashion, but has seen no movement either in the Senate or the House. An individual familiar with the situation told JI the legislation will likely need to move in the Senate first, and that House leadership is less inclined to take action on it — viewing AAA as a significant step to address antisemitism — particularly until the Senate passes AAA.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
HEALING CONTACT
The Jewish community has an effective antidote to combat the loneliness epidemic
“When Hillel instructed ‘Do not separate yourself from the community’ in a famous mishna in Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers), the ancient sage was offering not just religious guidance but a formula for good, healthful living,” write Zack Bodner, president and CEO of the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, Calif., and Shana Penn, executive director of Taube Philanthropies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Real health consequences: “These days, many Americans find themselves suffering from what U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called an ‘epidemic of loneliness and isolation.’ Personal isolation and poor social connections, Murthy has warned, can lead to anxiety, depression, dementia and even elevated risks for cancer and other diseases. As reported recently in The New York Times, studies show adults are loneliest in early adulthood and older adulthood. Elevated levels of social isolation and depression in young adults have been linked to everything from social media to the shuttering of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, while older adults are more likely to be isolated due to retirement from work, the loss of a spouse or loved one or their own health issues. Since Oct. 7, another group has found themselves lonelier than usual: Jews facing antisemitism, as well as Israelis, Zionists and others who care about Israel’s well-being.”
A critical resource: “Across North America, some 170 JCCs and camps spread over 400 sites are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of isolated adults and young people with meaningful activities and opportunities for peer connection — from one-off cultural events to summer camps to year-round programming. JCCs offer a trained workforce, the physical space to host programs and a humanistic approach undergirded by Jewish values that resonate for Jews and non-Jews alike. JCCs welcome everyone, regardless of religious affiliation, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. Much JCC programming is low-cost or free, and scholarships are available for many other programs. The work that JCCs do across the continent manifests itself as 1.5 million weekly human, healing touches — interactions with 1 million Jews and a half-million non-Jewish people per week.”
