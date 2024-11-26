Your Daily Phil: Q&A with incoming CSS chief Dov Ben-Shimon

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Dov Ben-Shimon, the incoming CEO of the Community Security Service, and report on the rising number of protests on college campuses directed against Hillel. We feature an opinion piece by Kalyn Culler Cohen and Rabbi Ariel Stone spotlighting the origin story of the Eastside Jewish Commons in Portland, Ore. Also in this newsletter: Diana Pan, Rabbi Kenneth Brander and Sam D. and Terry Roth. We’ll start with a $2 million pledge to Chabad of the United Arab Emirates in memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was killed there last week.

The families of Jared and Joshua Kushner pledged a total of $2 million to Chabad of the United Arab Emirates on Monday in memory of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the 28-year-old Israeli-Moldovan Chabad emissary who was killed last week after being abducted in Dubai, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

The donations come as the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates — and in the Arab world in general — is still reeling from the aftermath of the killing, which has been condemned by Israeli officials as a “heinous antisemitic terrorist act,” and by Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, as “an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision.”

Jared Kushner’s announcement of the $1 million donation was made within hours of Kogan’s funeral in Kfar Chabad, Israel, on Monday night.

“Let us come together from all faiths to pick up where Rabbi Kogan left off and bring his work, and the work of those building the UAE into a thriving destination of tolerance, bridge building and mutual benefit, to new heights,” he wrote on X.

One of the lead negotiators of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement between the Gulf country and Israel in 2020, Kushner cited the importance of the Accords and interfaith collaboration and called upon others to contribute to the Jewish communities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in his post on X. Joshua Kushner and his wife, Karlie Kloss, then said they were matching the pledge to Chabad UAE.

Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, senior religious advisor to the Moses ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, told eJP that the Kushners’ decision to invest in the Emirati Jewish community is especially important in the wake of the attack.

“Josh and Jared are just such special people. They have their priorities straight,” Sarna said. “Their philanthropy in this case really means a lot, it means more than the dollars.”

The Kushners’ donations were also hailed by international figures affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement, as well as young entrepreneurs, such as Shopify’s Harley Finkelstein and Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Investor Daniel Loeb, who changed his profile picture on X to one of Kogan, also applauded the Kushners and encouraged people to join his Torah study-focused “Simchat Torah Challenge” in Kogan’s memory.

On Sunday, the same day Kogan’s body was found in the city of Al Ain, Emirati officials arrested three Uzbek nationals suspected of murdering him.

“The worldwide Chabad community, and the international community at large are shocked, grieving and outraged,” Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, chairman of the Chabad movement’s educational arm, said in a statement.

According to Marc Sievers, the director of AJC Abu Dhabi’s Sidney Lerner Center for Arab-Jewish Understanding, though the Jewish community was aware of the threats against it — Emirati officials had already recommended that the community keep a “lower profile” after the onset of the Israel-Hamas war — the killing of Kogan, who among other things managed a local kosher market, still took the tight-knit Jewish population by surprise.

“It was a big shock, because we knew him, because we mourn the loss of a very kind and decent man, because we had no reason to believe that an incident like that would take place here. Everyone’s very careful and watching all of the media reports and so forth,” Sievers told eJP.

Read the full report here.