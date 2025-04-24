Your Daily Phil: Yom HaShoah in the shadow of war (again)

What We’re Watching

Yom HaShoah events continue in Israel and around the world today as governments and communities commemorate the Holocaust. In Poland, the International March of the Living’s ceremonies kick off this afternoon. Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid a wreath at Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered starkly different messages for the country and the Jewish people more broadly for Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day: heal the divisions within or strike the enemies without.



In their speeches at the state ceremony marking the start of the day at Yad Vashem last night, the two leaders presented their understandings of the significance of the Holocaust today, as the State of Israel still reels from the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the resulting war, with 59 hostages still being held captive in Gaza and domestic turmoil again threatening to divide Israeli society, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.



In his speech, Herzog said the most important thing was ending the partisan and sectarian conflicts that have come to define Israeli discourse in recent years and uniting around common purpose. Netanyahu’s, on the other hand, focused on removing external threats. But these positions staked out by Herzog and Netanyahu appear to resonate beyond the borders of the State of Israel. Throughout the Jewish world today, debates rage about how the Jewish community and communal institutions should respond to the current moment of rising antisemitism, disaffiliation and internal division. Do we focus inwards? Do we first focus on survival?



Reflecting on his regular meetings with Holocaust survivors, Herzog said the message that he hears from them is clear and ubiquitous. “All of them — every one, in their multitudes — have one request. One demand… ‘Mr. President, please — we beg you, we demand it: the division within us is terrible. Bring unity among our people,’” Herzog said. “At this most sacred moment, I say without hesitation: If we were able to rise from the darkest abyss in human history — we will always succeed. Always. I know the journey will not be easy. But it will happen. There is only one condition. One alone: we must do it together. We are living through days of fierce and painful division. And the overwhelming majority of our people cry out with all their might: Enough! Enough with the polarization. Enough with the hatred.”



Taking a shot at the unnamed forces that the president said were sowing division in the country, he added: “History will not forgive those who act irresponsibly and tear us apart from within. History will not forgive those who weaken the foundations of our wonderful country — beloved, unique, Jewish and democratic — born from the ashes of the terrible Holocaust.”



Netanyahu focused on defeating Israel’s enemies from without, rather than bridging divisions from within, stressing the need for the Jewish state to protect itself by itself.



“[Hamas terrorists] are exactly like the Nazis, just like Hitler and Haman [from the story of Purim]. They wish to kill and destroy all of the Jews, and they declare their intention to destroy, to annihilate the state of the Jews. They say so out loud, but it’s not going to happen,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, citizens of Israel, Holocaust Remembrance Day is an important milestone in our efforts to eradicate those who seek to destroy us, to bring back the hostages and to anchor our existence in our homeland for generations to come.”