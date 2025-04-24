Your Daily Phil: Yom HaShoah in the shadow of war (again)
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the messages from Israeli leaders at last night’s Yom HaShoah ceremony and look at the financial situation of Holocaust survivors. We report on U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s speech at a Holocaust commemoration ceremony honoring Jews who saved Jews, and interview the founder of the Israeli Holocaust remembrance group Zikaron BaSalon (“memory in the living room”). We feature an opinion piece by Jennifer Wasserstrom Doty about crafting the next generation of Holocaust education and one by Ariela Gordon-Shaag about collective rituals and national resilience; plus, Rabbi Marc Schneier recollects the late Pope Francis’ approach to interfaith relations. Also in this newsletter: Barak Sella, Menachem Z. Rosensaft and Bryce Thompson.
Yom HaShoah events continue in Israel and around the world today as governments and communities commemorate the Holocaust. In Poland, the International March of the Living's ceremonies kick off this afternoon. Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid a wreath at Israel's Yad Vashem memorial.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered starkly different messages for the country and the Jewish people more broadly for Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day: heal the divisions within or strike the enemies without.
In their speeches at the state ceremony marking the start of the day at Yad Vashem last night, the two leaders presented their understandings of the significance of the Holocaust today, as the State of Israel still reels from the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the resulting war, with 59 hostages still being held captive in Gaza and domestic turmoil again threatening to divide Israeli society, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.
In his speech, Herzog said the most important thing was ending the partisan and sectarian conflicts that have come to define Israeli discourse in recent years and uniting around common purpose. Netanyahu’s, on the other hand, focused on removing external threats. But these positions staked out by Herzog and Netanyahu appear to resonate beyond the borders of the State of Israel. Throughout the Jewish world today, debates rage about how the Jewish community and communal institutions should respond to the current moment of rising antisemitism, disaffiliation and internal division. Do we focus inwards? Do we first focus on survival?
Reflecting on his regular meetings with Holocaust survivors, Herzog said the message that he hears from them is clear and ubiquitous. “All of them — every one, in their multitudes — have one request. One demand… ‘Mr. President, please — we beg you, we demand it: the division within us is terrible. Bring unity among our people,’” Herzog said. “At this most sacred moment, I say without hesitation: If we were able to rise from the darkest abyss in human history — we will always succeed. Always. I know the journey will not be easy. But it will happen. There is only one condition. One alone: we must do it together. We are living through days of fierce and painful division. And the overwhelming majority of our people cry out with all their might: Enough! Enough with the polarization. Enough with the hatred.”
Taking a shot at the unnamed forces that the president said were sowing division in the country, he added: “History will not forgive those who act irresponsibly and tear us apart from within. History will not forgive those who weaken the foundations of our wonderful country — beloved, unique, Jewish and democratic — born from the ashes of the terrible Holocaust.”
Netanyahu focused on defeating Israel’s enemies from without, rather than bridging divisions from within, stressing the need for the Jewish state to protect itself by itself.
“[Hamas terrorists] are exactly like the Nazis, just like Hitler and Haman [from the story of Purim]. They wish to kill and destroy all of the Jews, and they declare their intention to destroy, to annihilate the state of the Jews. They say so out loud, but it’s not going to happen,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, citizens of Israel, Holocaust Remembrance Day is an important milestone in our efforts to eradicate those who seek to destroy us, to bring back the hostages and to anchor our existence in our homeland for generations to come.”
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY
In first speech as U.S. ambassador to Israel, Huckabee pledges: ‘I stand not behind you, but with you’
In his first speech since presenting his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee pledged his commitment to Israel and the Jewish people on Thursday at a joint Holocaust commemoration ceremony of the B’nai B’rith World Center and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund held at the B’nai B’rith Martyrs’ Forest “Scroll of Fire” Plaza outside Jerusalem, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky from the event. “I come today not as a Jew, but as one who believes in ‘The Book,’ and I believe that those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed. I come to bring blessing, and I stand not behind you, but with you — because you are everything we hope the world will be,” Huckabee said.
Never lose hope: The annual ceremony is dedicated to commemorating Jews who risked their lives to save fellow Jews during the Holocaust. At the event, Luis Har, who was taken captive by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and rescued in a military operation by Israeli security forces after 129 days, highlighted the need for hope and for Jewish self-reliance. “How much has our people suffered throughout the generations? And yet, we are here. There is wisdom in the fact that when we are truly together, we are capable of anything — surviving, doing everything, despite it all,” Har, 72, said. “We never lost hope, and we always knew that the Jewish people don’t leave anyone behind. What kept us going in captivity was our faith, the knowledge that we would come out. The very fact that I am here is proof of that. We will continue to fight… to save all 59 who are still there. Every day that passes puts their lives more at risk. I ask everyone to be a united and special people — and to save them all.”
STARTLING STATISTICS
40% of Holocaust survivors living in poverty, including a quarter of those in Israel, buoyed by welfare benefits and nonprofits
As Israel and Jews around the world mark Yom HaShoah, many of the more than 220,000 Holocaust survivors are living in financial distress, with an estimated 40% of those worldwide and more than a quarter of those in Israel living below the poverty line, subsisting on meager pensions, occasional survivor benefits and welfare support. For those living in Israel, barring outside intervention, these conditions are not expected to improve significantly as the government’s recently passed budget does not allocate additional funds to Holocaust survivors or elderly Israelis in general, and is expected to cause welfare benefits to stagnate or diminish in the coming years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilosky. “Most Holocaust survivors in Israel are lonely people who are in a nursing home situation. The State of Israel must ensure that Holocaust survivors are able to live with dignity in Israel and must continue to work to improve the situation of Holocaust survivors,” said Nir Kaidar, CEO of the Taub Center social policy think tank.
A call to action: Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, told eJP that of the more than 200,000 survivors alive right now, 40% are living in poverty, constituting roughly 90,000 Holocaust survivors worldwide. Many of these are Holocaust survivors from the former Soviet Union, having both endured the Holocaust and then lived under the communist regime. This prevented them from accumulating significant wealth throughout the rest of their lives, leaving them with few savings to rely on as they grow older. “Understanding these data is critical – where Holocaust survivors live, their individual testimonies of survival, poverty rates – this allows us to clearly map the amount of funding and types of benefits that are most needed. Our population projection indicates that 50% of Holocaust survivors alive today will have passed away within the next six years,” he said. “This means our most important work to provide dignity and a measure of justice to our final heroes from the Holocaust must be done in these coming few years. This is a call to action for all of us who care about Shoah survivors and preserving the memory of what they endured.”
KEEPING THEIR STORIES ALIVE
She forgot Yom HaShoah – then created a movement that changed the way Israel remembers the Holocaust
Holocaust survivor Avigdor Neuman told his story in front of the Knesset’s Chagall tapestries, in Jerusalem. In Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, thousands gathered to hear survivor Aliza Landau recount her experiences, along with the parents of hostages speaking about their sons’ continued captivity in Gaza. Dozens of teenage volunteer EMTs gathered at a Magen David Adom ambulance station in northern Israel to hear Holocaust survivor David Peleg speak. Women gathered in a Pilates studio in central Israel to hear a fellow member share her mother’s story of survival. And in hundreds of living rooms around Israel on Wednesday evening, Holocaust survivors or their children told countless stories to small groups. One of those locations, in the central Israel city of Hod Hasharon, is the home of Adi Altschuler, the founder of Zikaron BaSalon – “memory in the living room.” In between preparations to host 40 people for her own Yom HaShoah event, Altschuler spoke to Lahav Harkov from eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider about how her initiative has become a ubiquitous way for Israelis to mark Yom Hashoah.
The spark: The idea for Zikaron BaSalon brewed slowly, beginning in 2010, when Altschuler, 38, forgot about Yom HaShoah altogether: She heard sad music on the radio one day, and then talked to her mother on the phone and asked if something tragic had happened – because in Israel, when there is a terror attack, the music stations only play sad songs. Her mother reminded her that Yom HaShoah was beginning in a few hours and asked her how she planned to commemorate it. “I said, I don’t know, maybe I’ll watch ‘Schindler’s List,’” Altschuler said. “My mother was angry with me, so I went with her to a ceremony in Tel Aviv. I was 24 years old and I was the only one there who was under 60. That was when it occurred to me that I am part of the last generation who will meet Holocaust survivors … I said to myself, what will Yom HaShoah look like in 30 years? … What will happen when there aren’t survivors anymore?” she asked.
Read the full interview here
FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION
Witness to witness: My journey reimagining Holocaust education
“Holocaust education stands at a critical juncture. As the number of survivors dwindles, we must find new ways to preserve their stories and share them in a way that resonates with young people,” writes Jennifer Wasserstrom Doty, a social studies teacher at Mayfield High School in upstate New York, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
An innovative model: “It was at a social studies conference that I first encountered Dave [Reckess], the executive director of 3GNY, an educational organization that engages grandchildren of Holocaust survivors to share their family stories in classrooms and community settings. Over coffee, I posed the question that had been haunting me: Would talking to the grandchildren of survivors have the same impact as hearing from the survivors themselves? The conversation sparked an idea. What if we could create a deeper, more interactive experience than the typical classroom presentation? What if students could have genuine conversations with these ‘3Gs’ (third-generation survivors) about not just what their grandparents experienced, but how that legacy shaped their own identities?… Elie Wiesel famously said: ‘Listening to a witness makes you a witness.’ What this project showed me is that when students have agency in that listening — when they can ask their own questions, make their own connections and reflect on their own terms — the impact is profoundly deeper.”
NEW MEANINGS
What ‘the Yoms’ teach us about national resilience
“Each spring, Israel marks the Yoms, a trio of national commemorations that arrive in quick succession: Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) and Yom HaAtzmaut (Independence Day). Falling within a single week, these days are as connected in time as they are in the story of Israel itself,” writes Ariela Gordon-Shaag, president of Jerusalem Multidisciplinary College, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Yom HaShoah in a post-Oct. 7 world: “From the ashes of the Holocaust, the Jewish people rebuilt their lives, established a thriving state and transformed painful memory into a driving force for creativity, innovation, and achievement across all areas of life. Oct. 7 has not changed that. A recent study of Holocaust survivors by Ruth Maytles, a professor at Jerusalem Multidisciplinary College… found that Holocaust survivors with higher rates of PTSD have experienced increased depression and anxiety over the last 18 months. However, Maytles’ study also found there were no group differences in hope, activity engagement and community resilience. This should serve as an inspiration to all of us, wherever we stand with our grief… As we move through this season of remembrance, I invite you to reflect on how each of us can contribute — through service, care or teaching — to the rebuilding still ahead.”
INTERFAITH RELATIONS
Pope Francis’ legacy
“In the days since Pope Francis’ passing, he has been rightly hailed as both a reformer and a man of humility and compassion, someone who role-modeled for leaders of all religious traditions a spirit of love for and solidarity with the poor and powerless. Yet another important aspect of Francis’ legacy has received little attention,” writes Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding and of The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Treating each other as equals: “I was inspired by Pope Francis’ full-throated avowal that no faith has the monopoly on the truth. He never spoke down to his interfaith partners, but rather treated each one of us and our faith traditions as equal to his own… Pope Francis created a theological and moral framework for interfaith engagement, which he termed a ‘culture of encounter.’ Through his gestures, writings and relationships, he has helped shift the focus from mere tolerance to active fraternity. This approach is not only a road map for Christianity’s relationship with other faiths but also provides a model that Muslims and Jews can emulate in building bridges with each other.”
Feeling Conflicted: In The Hill, Barak Sella reflects on the ongoing showdown between the Trump administration and elite institutions of higher learning. “The Trump administration’s letter to Harvard included demands which, on their face, were reasonable: combat antisemitism, eliminate discrimination, ensure that students and faculty are chosen based on merit, reform curricula with histories of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel bias and take a hard line on support for terrorism. As an Israeli-American Jew within the Harvard community, I recognize these as valid issues requiring attention. Yet the manner of intervention — threatening Harvard’s tax-exempt status and demanding sweeping control over university operations — constitutes government overreach that should alarm anyone committed to academic freedom and civil independence… What’s equally troubling is watching Harvard’s newfound institutional courage being celebrated across campus. The administration’s principled stand against government intrusion certainly deserves respect. But where was this moral leadership after Oct. 7, when Jewish students faced intimidation and isolation? Why did it take an existential threat to the university’s finances and autonomy to discover the backbone that was nowhere to be found when Jewish students needed protection?” [TheHill]
What a Difference a Year Makes: In Jewish Insider, Gabby Deutch and Haley Cohen examine the “vibe shift” on campuses when it comes to anti-Israel protests. “One year ago, anti-Israel encampments were, for a few weeks, de rigueur on campus quads across the nation. University leaders seemed paralyzed, unsure of how to handle protests that in many cases explicitly excluded Jewish or Zionist students and at times became violent. That’s a markedly different environment from what’s happening at those same schools so far this spring. ‘In general, protest activity is way down this year as compared to last year,’ Hillel International CEO Adam Lehman told Jewish Insider. There is no single reason that protests have subsided. Jewish students, campus Jewish leaders and professionals at Jewish advocacy organizations attribute the change to a mix of factors: stricter consequences from university leaders, fear of running afoul of President Donald Trump’s pledge to deport pro-Hamas foreign students and the issue generally losing steam and cachet among easily distracted students.” [JI]
Menachem Z. Rosensaft, who was born to two Holocaust survivors in the displaced persons camp of Bergen-Belsen in Germany, delivered the keynote address at the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey’s Yom HaShoah commemoration, which he shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy…
A new report by the volunteering group Points of Light argues that nonprofits and funders are underinvesting in volunteers, with less than 1% of total giving going to volunteer engagement over the past decade…
The Times of Israel spotlights the Israeli nonprofit LeMa’anam (“for their sake”), which provides free health-care home visits to Holocaust survivors…
The chief rabbi of Rome, Riccardo Di Segni, and the outgoing president of the city’s Jewish community, Victor Fadlun, paid their respects to Pope Francis as his body lies in state at the Casa Santa Marta chapel in the Vatican and awaits burial at the Basilica of St. Mary Major outside the Vatican walls…
The Justice Department canceled hundreds of grants to community organizations and local governments that supported efforts to prevent hate crimes against Jewish, Arab and Asian Americans; intervention programs for nonviolent youth offenders; mental health resources for police; and a hotline that informs crime victims about their rights…
President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring universities to disclose foreign funding in excess of $250,000…
The National Institutes of Health now bars colleges and universities from receiving funding if they boycott Israel…
Harvard is delaying the release of reports from the school’s antisemitism and Islamophobia task forces, which were initially slated to be released in early April, amid its broader fight with the Trump administration over campus antisemitism and federal funding…
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency examines the turmoil at Shabtai, the Jewish Yale society, over its founder’s decision to invite and applaud Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir…
A judge in New York ruled that the Art Institute of Chicago must return a 1916 drawing by Egon Schiele to the heirs of an Austrian Jewish art collector who was killed in the Holocaust…
A Pennsylvania Air National Guard member and self-described “Hamas operative” who was already facing charges tied to the vandalism of a synagogue and Jewish federation office in Pittsburgh was charged this week with making false statements about his loyalty to the U.S. and building pipe bombs…
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, referring to the terror group as “sons of dogs” who had given Israel “excuses” to prolong the war in Gaza…
Fashion photographer Bryce Thompson displays on Tuesday his recent series, titled “Borrowed Spotlight,” which paired Holocaust survivors with celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Chelsea Handler, at the Detour Gallery in Manhattan.
With years of experience photographing high-profile shoots for publications including GQ, ELLE and Glamour, Thompson initially expected that the photos would speak for themselves. But he told Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen that the most impactful moments were the ones between shots. “Those were the moments they interacted the most,” he said of his photography subjects.“The moments off-camera that were not being photographed, those are the best moments,” Thompson continued. “That’s what started the conversation piece of ‘please tell us your story.’” Ultimately, ‘Borrowed Spotlight’ “turned into an interview with a Holocaust survivor and a celebrity, less than a portrait series.”
