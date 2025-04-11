Your Daily Phil: $2.5M matching grant makes Campers2Gether a yearly program

Good Friday morning.

Ed. note: In observance of Passover, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive in your inbox on Monday, April 21. Chag kasher v’sameach!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover a $2.5 million matching grant to turn Campers2Gether from an emergency initiative into a permanent program and the “Oct. 7 delegation” attending the March of the Living ceremony on April 24. We also report on calls for accountability coming from progressive and center-left slates in the World Zionist Congress election as the investigation into alleged voter fraud continues, and a children’s book being published about the first-ever White House Seder. We feature opinion pieces by David Bryfman and Lisa Kay Solomon focused on the Passover Seder, and one by Rabbi Joshua Stanton about Catholic-Jewish relations in advance of Easter. Also in this newsletter: Menachem Z. Rosensaft, Patricia Heaton and Rabbi Jonathan Romain. Shabbat Shalom!

What We’re Watching

Passover begins Saturday night, when Jews around the world will convene for the Seder.



Dina Powell McCormick and Sheryl Sandberg will discuss how purposeful mentorship changes the world at an event at Stanford University on April 14.

Rabbi Yoshi Zweibeck of Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, Amanda Berman of Zioness, Pastor Michael T. Fisher of Greater Zion Church in Compton, Calif., media figure Van Jones and other leaders will convene on April 17 for a Freedom Seder focused on renewing the covenant between the Black and Jewish communities and educating the next generation about this longstanding relationship.

What You Should Know

When Campers2Gether launched last summer, the Jewish Agency program gave 1,500 Israeli teenagers who had been directly affected by the Israel-Hamas war and the fighting along Israel’s northern border a chance for some respite by sending them Jewish camps around the world.

Now, Campers2Gether is changing from an emergency response to a permanent program thanks to a $2.5 million matching grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned. For at least the next three years, more than 700 Israeli teenagers from the Gaza and Lebanon borders will travel to North America each summer to attend Jewish overnight camps.

Initially, advancing the concept of Jewish peoplehood was a fringe benefit of the program, as Diaspora Jewish teens at those camps had a chance to interact with Israelis their own age and vice versa. What was once a positive but secondary outcome is now the central focus, Shelley Kedar, director of the Jewish Agency’s Connecting the Jewish People Unit, told eJP’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We set out to do this program to help the traumatized teens from war zones. We said, ‘Summer camp can heal and create resilience.’ And the secondary focus was connection [between Israelis and Diaspora Jews],” Kedar said. “Resilience was achieved, but the connection element was just — wow! We saw it in the pre- and post-surveys. It was very significant for the teens… both sides benefited to the same extent.”

These direct connections between Israeli and American teens are especially desirable for the Jewish Agency and the North American Jewish organizations that it is partnering with, as Israel travel has decreased significantly in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and is not expected to fully recover quickly.

“We are gratified to support Campers2Gether, The Jewish Agency’s critically important initiative that enables Jewish youth in Israel and North America to flourish in the most challenging of times,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Supporting Foundation, said in a statement. “Campers2Gether leverages the power of the immersive Jewish summer camp experience to ensure that members of the young generation in our community — representing our next generation of leaders — form meaningful relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Though many camps from last year are signed up to again participate in Campers2Gether, Kedar said the Jewish Agency was still looking for additional partners.

