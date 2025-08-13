Your Daily Phil: Q&A with Gary Torgow, JFNA’s new board chair

What You Should Know

In June, less than a week after Michigan businessman Gary Torgow was tapped to chair the board of the Jewish Federations of North America, Israel preemptively struck Iranian nuclear sites and critical military sites, launching a war that sent the country, region and Jewish community once again reeling.

Nearly two years since the Oct. 7 attacks, Torgow is stepping into his role as many of the challenges that the North American Jewish community has grappled with over the last few years have deepened and become chronic. Israel’s war with Hamas is now the longest active conflict since the nation’s war of independence, global antisemitism looms ever-present and increasing security needs have been highlighted by recent fatal attacks in which young couple Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum — and Karen Diamond, an 81-year old Holocaust survivor, succumbed to her wounds after being firebombed at a march in support of the Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo.

Now one month into his three-year term, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Torgow to discuss the current moment for North American Jewry, heightening demands on Jewish philanthropy and his past work with the Orthodox Union and the NAACP.

ND: You stepped into this role at JFNA as many of the cascading crises that the Jewish community has faced over the last few years — the impact of Oct. 7, rising antisemitism and the ongoing war — are becoming somewhat chronic. How are you navigating this moment? Where do we go from here?

GT: We are clearly living in times that require and demand every hand on deck to work to strengthen and support the Jews across the world. It’s clearly a time when we need unity, we need generosity, we need kindness. I’m hoping that with the collective efforts of all of the Jewish people in our communities and all the many organizations and individuals, we can help alleviate some of the pain and the suffering around the world. We can strengthen the bonds of the Jewish people, and we can empower the next generation to continue to lead with Jewish pride and a lot of sense of responsibility for the Jewish people.

We’re in the month of Av. It’s a time when the Jewish people are really reflective about the tragedies that have marked our history, and so we have to internalize the lesson that is really echoed throughout every generation, that when we are united, we endure, and when we are divided, we are very vulnerable…

ND: We are at a point where the immediate unifying effect of Oct. 7 is starting to fray, and we are seeing more fragmenting in the community surrounding domestic and Israeli policy. There are some real and increasing differences in how Jewish people view the current moment. How do you approach bridging those gaps?

GT: We do have struggles amongst each other, but I think the way to bridge those gaps is to have lots of important conversations. To be very mindful, to listen, to give everybody an opportunity to share their viewpoints and to create a unified, indispensable voice for all Jews, no matter their background, their generation, their observance.

We have to foster inclusion. We have to stick to the responsibilities that we have without getting too deep into the political fray, which I know is very troublesome…

ND: Prior to working with JFNA, you also held a few positions at the Orthodox Union. An Orthodox background definitely brings a distinctive voice to JFNA, whose leadership generally comes from the more progressive denominations. How do you view that dynamic?

GT: I think the Jewish Federations of North America have done a remarkable job of uniting the communities. And we see less and less labels, and we see more and more unity. And I see it also in the Orthodox community…

ND: So looking forward to the next three years, how will you define success on the priorities that you have listed?

GT: I hate to focus on myself, so I’m going to [answer] this as a “we.” But I think success over these years in the future is going to be a continuing effort to unify the Jewish people, support Israel, create more pathways for local, national and international cooperation, bridging socioeconomic, ideological and generational divides.

We have a very big job to strengthen the next generation of leaders who are stepping forward and encourage them to shape our future with passion, with purpose, faith…

