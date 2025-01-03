Your Daily Phil: Progressive Jews gear up for a 2nd Trump White House

Good Friday morning.

Roughly one out of every two Israelis volunteered regularly in the weeks following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, mainly in ad hoc groups focused on basic logistics as hundreds of thousands of their fellow citizens were displaced and many more were called into the reserves, leaving their families behind, according to a recent study. Over the past year, that number has steadily declined — down to 15% of the population — as people returned to work and felt their help was less needed, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The authors of the study — conducted by the Israeli Volunteering Council and the Hebrew University’s Center for the Study of Civil Society and Philanthropy, along with the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry — said they hoped that these grassroots efforts would return, seeing a profound need for them during the reconstruction process and potential benefits for Israeli society.

The study, which was based on nine in-depth surveys, found that in the first month and a half of war, 45.2% of the population volunteered regularly, with 10% saying they did so daily. “This was at a time when some 300,000 people were called to the reserves, the education system wasn’t functioning and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced from their homes — this testifies to the resilience and social solidarity of the citizens,” the authors wrote. The study, which was presented to Israeli President Isaac Herzog last month, estimates the economic value of the volunteering effort in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Most of the volunteers were “spontaneous,” not affiliated with any existing organizations or movements. Many cited a feeling that there was “no choice” but to help in light of the severity of the situation and the lack of official government response as their reason for volunteers. Some said that volunteering helped them deal with feelings of powerlessness. Most of the volunteering efforts were logistical in nature, with roughly half — 49.2% — being collecting, packing and distributing food and equipment and 22.5% consisting of transporting people, equipment and food where they needed to go.

After the initial spike in volunteering in the six weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks, the percentage of consistent volunteers in the population dropped to 28.7%, and today it stands at 15%, according to the study.

Ronit Bar, the head of the Israeli Volunteering Council, said she hoped to see that trend reverse. “During the war, many populations were hurt and communities destroyed, and a protracted and complicated period stands before us of reconstructing those communities — and volunteering has a central role to play in the process,” she said.

Professor Michal Almog-Bar, who runs the Center for the Study of Civil Society and Philanthropy, said the volunteering itself — not just the assistance that it can offer — can be a powerful component of that effort. “With the incorporation of advanced technology, focusing on communal resilience and social entrepreneurship and addressing the social rifts and post-trauma [in Israel], volunteering can become a central element in creating a unified, accepting, flexible society that is ready for the future,” Almog-Bar said in a statement. “The policies and efforts that we take now will determine the success of making volunteering a social and economic anchor in the recuperating Israeli society.”