Your Daily Phil: Planning advances for Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life memorial + Reality and perception clash on campus antisemitism

In today's Your Daily Phil, we take a look inside the efforts to secure federal funds to build a Tree of Life memorial. And below, we're on the scene at the launch of Repair the World's new L.A. community service program.

On Tuesday evening, about 40 people from the greater Los Angeles Jewish community sipped specialty cocktails and snacked on bourekas on the rooftop deck at the BAR Center at the Beach to learn about the launch of Repair the World’s local fellowship program and meet Cate Mandel, its inaugural fellow.

The Repair the World Fellowship is a mix of AmeriCorps and a peer-to-peer model more similar to Moishe House or Hillel in style, and enables fellows to serve full-time for two years, Repair’s chief strategy officer, Kate O’Bannon, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Run in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, the fellowship connects the participants (ages 21-26) with local partner organizations for two-year stints working full-time.

Fellows receive an annual stipend ($25,000-$36,000 a year, depending on location) from Repair to cover the living expenses, as well as health and other benefits to enable them to focus on their work — meeting with local partners, planning local programs and engaging in the Jewish community toward social change and Jewish meaning.

“When the pandemic started and we saw differences in experiences of young adults especially, with delays in college, being at home more and having more time and wanting to be active, it was evident that the volunteer initiative that we had before needed to change,” said Melissa York, director of outreach at the L.A. federation.

RTW and the federation started their partnership in the summer of 2020, launching a part-time service corps; RTW had started other such service corps nationally in previous years, but the new initiative specifically engaged the issues and needs on the ground in L.A.

For instance, O’Bannon said, with so many people in the greater L.A. area experiencing homelessness, the issue emerged as a pressing local need, and several fellowship service partners will be among those who are actively working with or adjacent to the issue.

“We wanted young Jews to be able to take actions and support their neighbors and show up for the exacerbated needs that were happening for service [during the pandemic],” O’Bannon said.

