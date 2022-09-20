Your Daily Phil: OurCrowd’s $200m health fund + JFNA scales up interfaith initiative

Good Tuesday morning!

Dignitaries, religious leaders and corporate executives gathered at the five-star Pierre Hotel in midtown Manhattan last night for the annual gala of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier half a century ago to promote human rights and interfaith tolerance.

Dignitaries, religious leaders and corporate executives gathered at the five-star Pierre Hotel in midtown Manhattan last night for the annual gala of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier half a century ago to promote human rights and interfaith tolerance.

The black-tie gala was the group’s first one held in-person since 2019, and the first since Schneier, the senior rabbi of Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, a prominent Modern Orthodox synagogue known for hosting world leaders, attracted attention nearly a year ago for abruptly firing his assistant rabbi, Benjamin Goldschmidt, who has since started a new synagogue called The Altneu.

Any drama was absent last night, when Schneier’s group honored New England Patriots owner and philanthropist Robert Kraft, as well as outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of the L’Oréal Group. The dinner, like many other high-profile events this week, was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was closed to press, though a livestream was available.

Following operatic renditions of the Italian and U.S. national anthems, speakers praised the work of the foundation as well as Schneier, 92, and his six-decade career.

Kraft, who along with Agon received the Appeal of Conscience Award, said his life was guided by the (phonetic) “four f’s”: “family, faith, football and philanthropy.” Kraft spoke about his support nearly two decades ago for same-sex marriage, as well as his more recent support for criminal justice reform, access to health care and combating antisemitism.

“As I’ve grown older, the ability to impact my community, particularly where there are areas of inequities and injustices, has become more important to me,” Kraft said. “Now, when I wake up each morning, my focus has moved from what it’s going to do with my businesses to how I can use the platform and resources available to me to fight the inequities and injustices I see in the world.”

Draghi, who resigned in July and will leave office following the Italian elections on Sunday, received the World Statesman Award. He was introduced by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 99, who spoke from his seat, and said Draghi was selected because the Italian president “could be sure that whatever proposals Prime Minister Draghi would make to him would be based on an analysis of the common good and of the national purpose.”

When Draghi took the podium, he defended international cooperation in the face of militarism, polarization and autocracy. “We must be clear and vocal about the founding values of our societies,” he said. “I’m referring to our belief in democracy and the rule of law, respect for human rights and commitment to global solidarity… When we draw a red line, we must enforce it. When we make a pledge, we must honor it.”