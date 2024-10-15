Your Daily Phil: New venture looks to professionalize Haredi philanthropy

Good Tuesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a gathering to mark American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra's 23rd birthday, his second in Hamas captivity. We feature an opinion piece by Bar Pereg, Alina Shkolnikov Shvartsman and Ella Drory about the opportunity for Israel to "rebuild better" in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacres, and another by Aaron Dorfman and Justin Florence about the role that civil society can play in shoring up democratic principles. Also in this newsletter: Hadara Ishak, Matthew Segal and Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch. We'll start with a new initiative that is looking to professionalize and expand Haredi philanthropy.

On the 35th floor of a swanky Tel Aviv skyscraper, a group of philanthropists, foundation executives and community activists gathered last Thursday to discuss the Belz Hasidic community’s approach to employment. The roughly two dozen attendees came from a wide variety of backgrounds; there were men and women; Israelis, Americans, Brits and Australians; some were from the Belz community, others were decidedly secular, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

It was the second in-person meeting organized by a new endeavor that is looking to professionalize and diversify the field of Haredi philanthropy, which tends to focus on supporting religious study. The expressed purpose of the gathering was to consider the case study of the Belz community, which is often considered one of the more forward-thinking Hasidic groups. But according to the meeting’s organizer, Aaron Kampf, the true goal of the meeting was the meeting itself, bringing together a diverse mix of people all focused on the same ultimate goal.

“Just having the room together of full-on Haredi philanthropists and foundations and so-called secular philanthropists and foundations and getting them to know each other — that for me was the objective,” Kampf, the founder of a Charedi Impact Philanthropy, told eJP.

Charedi Impact Philanthropy launched earlier this year with support from four main sources: the Wohl Legacy, a British foundation that has — among other things — long supported employment-related initiatives in the Haredi community; Daniel Goldman, an Israel-based private donor, who also supports initiatives in the Haredi community; Raoul Stein, a Haredi philanthropist and the managing director of the BlackRock investment firm’s Israel office; and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

According to Kampf, the initiative looks to serve as a resource for everyone interested in Haredi philanthropy — both donors from within the community and from without. The general goal is to raise the level of efficacy and professionalism in the field of Haredi philanthropy: vetting initiatives for transparency and outcome assessments, offering expert opinions and maintaining relationships with relevant organizations and foundations. But most of those involved also see Charedi Impact Philanthropy as a way to advance their goal of increasing Haredi engagement with the rest of Israeli society, particularly — but not exclusively — through employment.

Goldman, who is involved in a number of initiatives in the Israeli Haredi community, told eJP that such efforts are needed now more than ever. He said that he has seen a number of foundations start limiting or even pulling their support for Haredi causes in recent months, largely due to the political turmoil in Israel over state support for Haredi institutions despite a general refusal by Haredi Israelis to serve in the military or perform national service.

Goldman said that this was a mistake. “It’s the moment to double down,” he said. By pulling support for initiatives in the Haredi world, “they are hurting exactly the type of people who are leading positive change in the community.”

Joanne Cohen, the Israel director of Wohl Legacy, said her organization got involved with the project with the hope that it would indeed advance its goal of improving employment in the Haredi community, both for its own sake and for the benefit of wider Israeli society.

“Where we saw real potential and why we wanted to support them is that it’s one of the very few centers that is trying to bring together Haredi donors… and strategic philanthropy,” Cohen told eJP. “The idea of bringing together different people to learn from one another… that’s the exciting thing.”

She said the initiative’s connection between Haredim and non-Haredim was on display at the meeting last Thursday. “I more or less know all of the big foundations in this field, but suddenly, sitting around the table with a whole bunch of new people where I don’t know what they’re doing and they don’t know what I’m doing, it is refreshing,” she said.

The attendees included a number of prominent Belz philanthropists, including American architect Aaron Ostreicher; secular Israeli donors, including Idan Tendler — a co-founder of the cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, who hosted the meeting in his offices — and legendary Israeli high-tech entrepreneur Yossi Vardi; and foundations, including UJA-Federation of New York and Beracha Foundation.

Cohen was impressed by the representatives from the Belz community’s willingness to meet with such a diverse group and what it portends for the future. “You had men from Belz sitting in the middle of Tel Aviv, working with people they’re not used to working with. It shows they’re willing to listen and cooperate,” she said.

However, Cohen stressed that while such meetings are critical, they are not the end goal. “Charedi Impact has a big mission, and I wholeheartedly hope that they succeed. The proof is going to be in the pudding,” she said. “Bringing people around the table to talk is not enough.”

Read the full report here.