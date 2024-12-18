Your Daily Phil: New study sheds light on Jewish poverty

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the largest gifts of 2024, a new survey of Jewish poverty and a recent discussion about antisemitism in the medical system.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Federation Los Angeles is hosting its annual “Shine A Light” Hanukkah celebration today, inviting federal, state, and local elected officials as well as civic and community leaders from across Los Angeles.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is holding its annual “Lox and Legislators” Maryland legislative breakfast this morning. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen.-elect Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. Jamie Raskin and other state and local officials are expected to attend.

What You Should Know

Two of the three largest philanthropic gifts that were given this year came from Jewish donors — and both were to make medical school free, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross. The Jewish doctor jokes write themselves.

In February, Ruth Gottesman donated $1 billion to New York’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine, making the school tuition-free. At the time, this was the largest donation ever made to a medical school. It was matched a few months later when former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg pledged the same amount to Johns Hopkins University in July through his Bloomberg Philanthropies to give a full scholarship to all but the school’s wealthiest students. (The largest philanthropic donation of 2024 was by Netflix founder Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, who gave stock worth $1.2 billion to their own foundation.)

While no other gifts by Jewish philanthropists made the top 10 list compiled by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, at least one more could have: In June, the estate of an anonymous American funder donated $260 million to Israel’s Bar-Ilan University for science research. This posthumous donation did not make the list as it was made anonymously. The identity of the donor remains a secret, though Bar-Ilan officials have told eJP that he was “an ardent Zionist,” “active in World War II” and a graduate of Columbia University. He also set up the donation before his death, including it in his will after visiting the university and meeting with its current president, Arie Zaban.

Other large donations by Jewish philanthropists this year include: $75 million that Marvin and Jeffrey Levy, brothers and University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni, donated to their alma mater in honor of their brother, Phillip, who died in 2021; The Marcus Foundation’s $60 million donation to RootOne last month; and — the latest addition — a $50 million gift to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association by Helen and Sam Zell.