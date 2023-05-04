Your Daily Phil: New push to train preschool teachers + Calif. budget cuts imperil security grants

Good Thursday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative by the JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America and the Union for Reform Judaism to address a shortage of early childhood educators in Jewish schools. We also feature an op-ed from Betsy Stone. We’ll start with concerns that California will cut funding to its nonprofit security grant program.

For the first time in years, the State of California faces at least a $22.5 billion budget shortfall due to inflation and poor stock market performance. The result is a budget proposal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that makes major cuts to some initiatives, including the state’s nonprofit security grant program – a source of major concern for local Jewish leaders, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.

The program provided almost $50 million in grants last year to help nonprofit organizations fund security expenses. If the program is not funded for the 2023-2024 year, it would mark a major reversal: In September, Newsom signed a bill pledging to keep the program going indefinitely, albeit subject to the annual appropriations process.

Jewish community members in California are gearing up for a significant advocacy fight to ensure that the funding gets added back to the budget — and they’re asking for more money than last year, citing rising antisemitism and other forms of hate.

“This is literally item No. 1 on our agenda,” California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, an Encino Democrat who chairs the Legislative Jewish Caucus, told JI. Legislators from the Jewish Caucus will meet with Newsom on Thursday to discuss the security funding. More than 300 Jewish activists will be in Sacramento next week for a lobbying summit focused on the security funding and other issues supported by the Jewish community such as Holocaust education and supporting refugees.

Only 38% of the organizations that applied for nonprofit security funding last year received it, according to data provided by the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California, which advocates on behalf of the state’s Jewish federations.

“We’ve gotten indications from his advisers that there won’t be anything new added in May because of this budget shortfall, and that makes us deeply concerned,” said David Bocarsly, JPAC’s executive director.

Despite being lower than the $80 million that Jewish advocates had lobbied for, the nearly $50 million provided by the state was still among the highest in the nation, along with New York. California is home to the nation’s second-largest Jewish population after the Empire State. “Having no money in the budget is certainly worse than having some money in the budget,” said Bocarsly. “Why doesn’t he just offer a smaller amount? I don’t know.”

