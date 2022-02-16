Your Daily Phil: New JFNA chair Julie Platt outlines her vision + Fundraising professionals experiment with collaboration

Good Wednesday morning!

Julie Platt, the newly tapped board chair of The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), told eJewishPhilanthropythat safeguarding Jewish institutions against physical attack will be her most urgent priority.

Platt, whose nomination was announced Tuesday, will be the second woman ever to serve in the role when she takes over from the current chair, Mark Wilf, in June. She’s currently JFNA’s national campaign chair as well as chair of its initiative to provide security to Jewish communities, and has previously served as chair of the Foundation for Jewish Camp and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, following a career in banking.

In the wake of the synagogue attack in Colleyville, Texas, last month, JFNA launched an initiative to direct up to $126 million over three years for security infrastructures in Jewish communities nationwide. The group is also lobbying for Congress to double federal funding to secure religious institutions, to $360 million.

“If you don’t feel secure walking into the spaces in which Jewish life thrives… flourishing communities don’t have a chance,” Platt, 64, told eJP, adding that the program does not aim to make Jewish life “about antisemitism. It will be about being safe enough and secure enough to engage.”

Platt also hopes to devote energy to strengthening Israel-Diaspora ties, a value she said the present Israeli government seems committed to. She also wants to prevent both young Jews and Jewish professionals from disengaging from the community or their work. When working to keep young Jews engaged, she said, Jewish federations don’t need to be front and center.

“We can’t hold onto people [if we say], ‘If you don’t want to engage with the federation, you’re not a young leader for us,’” she said. “We have to do those kinds of things where we don’t define it, you define it, and we come to you.”

The challenge with employees, Platt said, is combating pandemic burnout — something she saw in particular among camp employees, a field in which, she said, “getting through a pandemic was just awful.” If Jewish nonprofit workers join the Great Resignation, she said, it will deprive the sector of knowledge and experience.

“It was exhausting over the last two years to be a Jewish communal leader,” she said. “I think we have to make sure to not only do the most basic thing, which is to compensate appropriately and show appreciation appropriately, but to make those people who have chosen Jewish communal life feel supported in professional development.”

Unlike the first woman to chair JFNA, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), Platt joked that she has no intention of running for Congress when her term is up. “??I’m not particularly proud that I’m only the second woman [in the position], but I am particularly proud to be the second woman,” she said. “I want to make certain that people understand that women should be and must be more prevalent in these positions, not only on the lay side, but on the professional side as well.”