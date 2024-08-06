Your Daily Phil: New Jewish Agency fund offers relief for reservist business owners

Good Tuesday morning.

we report on how Israel trip providers are responding to the concerns of an Iranian attack, and feature an opinion piece by Judith Frankiel offering advice for fundraising professionals in a post-Oct. 7 world. Also in this newsletter: Sara Lomelin, Michael Bloomberg and Reda Mansour. We'll start with a new grant fund for Israeli reservists who are small business owners.

In the two days since the Jewish Agency and Israel’s banking system launched their new grant program to assist reservists and their spouses who own small businesses, more than 2,400 people have applied for funds, Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this morning.

In order to qualify for the grants, applicants or their spouses must have performed at least 60 days of reserve duty and their businesses must have seen a 20% reduction in income. The businesses must also have an annual income of less than NIS 10 million ($2.6 million). According to Ahronoviz, the 2,400 applicants have — on average — served 186 days of reserve duty and seen an 80% loss in income. “That shows that the need [for these grants] is tremendous. Tremendous,” Ahronoviz told eJP.

The grant program is dubbed Atzma’imnikim, a Hebrew portmanteau combining the word for independent business owners (atzma’im) and reservists (miluimnikim). The program offers grants worth between NIS 7,000 ($1,820) and NIS 50,000 ($13,010), depending on a variety of factors, namely the size of the business, the amount of reserve duty performed and the business’ needs.

“This will give the business some time to understand what’s next, to receive the benefits they are eligible for from the government and other places, to make some decisions,” Ahronoviz said. “It won’t let them take their business forward, but it will let them prevent a collapse.”

Unlike salaried employees, whose income is provided by Israel’s National Insurance Institute, freelancers and small business owners are generally not fully compensated for their time serving in the reserves, often putting an undue burden on them. The program is open to the spouses of reservists as well, as they may have had to put their businesses on hold in order to care for the family while their husband or wife was away.

“Reservists who are independent business owners were identified as the group that the degree to which they could be affected and the amount they were affected because of the war was the most significant,” Eitan Madmon, the CEO of the Association of the Banks in Israel, said in a statement.

After initially focusing on businesses in southern Israel and then northern Israel, Ahronoviz said the Jewish Agency launched Atzma’imnikim out of recognition of the sacrifices made by reservists throughout the more than 300 days of war. “This population paid the biggest price, not only in putting themselves at risk and making the sacrifice of leaving their homes and families, but also sacrificing their financial standings,” she said. “This initiative is looking to address this at a large scale.”

The funds for the grants now come from a NIS 100 million ($26 million) contribution by the Israeli banking system, specifically the Leumi, Hapoalim, Mizrahi-Tefahot, Discount, Mercantile, Beinleumi, Massad and Yahav banks. According to Ahronoviz, this current level of funding is enough to provide grants to between 5,000 and 7,000 people.

While she hailed the NIS 100 million as “unprecedented” and hailed the banking system’s contribution, she said the Jewish Agency hopes to find additional donors in order to provide additional grants. “NIS 100 million is a good start. We’d be happy for there to be more,” she said, adding in English: “The more the merrier.”

