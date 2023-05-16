Your Daily Phil: New iCenter program tackles how to teach Israel’s conflicts

Worthy Reads

Rich Organization Problems: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Sono Motoyama looks at how the Ford Foundation has been helping its grantees restructure when they begin rapidly expanding. “[Victoria Dunning, senior program officer of the Ford Foundation’s $1 billion program, Building Institutions and Networks, or Build], says Ford officials ‘began hearing that some of these organizations had gone from deep pandemic financial uncertainty to budgets that had grown three or more times in record time.’ That is why, when Ford renewed its Build program with another $1 billion in 2021, it added a new advisory program to support grantees that had grown quickly… Philanthropy has a vital role in allowing nonprofits to have a little breathing room to create a sustainable organization, [Shubha Balabaer, director of operations at the nonprofit MediaJustice] says. ‘That’s something where you need the privilege of money.’” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Memories of Seltzers Past: In The New York Times, Corey Kilgannon profiles the last “old-school” seltzer distributor in New York, as well as the bubbly beverage’s Jewish history. “A century ago, before it was called sparkling water or club soda, and before it was sold as LaCroix and Spindrift, it was called seltzer. No plastic bottles or aluminum cans magically appeared on grocery shelves. Instead, factories across New York City pumped fizzy water into heavy siphon bottles that were distributed by deliverymen. Nearly all those seltzer men are gone now; one seltzer works remains… New York seltzer, which has become a culinary staple in the city like knishes and Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda, has its own history, Mr. Joseph said. Many Eastern European Jews who enjoyed seltzer overseas began making, delivering and selling it in the early 1900s, largely on the Lower East Side. They also sold it from soda fountains — either straight up, as a citrus concoction known as a lime rickey, or with milk and chocolate syrup known as an egg cream. While many Americans switched to soda after World War II, many Jews in the city stuck with seltzer, Mr. Joseph said. At Brooklyn Seltzer Boys, the museum and the factory can merge into one educational experience. Next to the exhibitions, delivery workers back up their trucks into an area to drop off cases of empty bottles and pick up freshly filled ones. Workers buzz around cleaning, refilling and repairing old nozzle tops. There is also a spritzing station where visitors can spray seltzer from a bottle, Three Stooges style.” [NYT]



Best of Friends for Now: In The Wall Street Journal, columnist and professor Walter Russell Mead ponders what the future holds for the American-Israeli alliance. “The most important question facing Israelis today is the future of their relationship with the U.S. There is nothing written in the stars that guarantees its permanence… That relationship survived the fall of the Soviet Union. Washington saw Jerusalem as a necessary partner in containing Iran and, after 9/11, the war on terror. But as the latter recedes into the rear-view mirror and new challenges from Russia and China loom in Ukraine and Taiwan, America’s priorities could change… Navigating an American withdrawal would be challenging but not catastrophic for Israel. Other potential partners are waiting in the wings. Narendra Modi’s India would eagerly embrace a closer technological and military relationship with the Jewish state. China, Russia and even Turkey would see serious benefits in a strategic relationship with Jerusalem.” [WSJ]