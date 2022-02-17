Your Daily Phil: National Library of Israel broadens its reach + Dayenu rolls out fossil fuel divestment campaign

Good Thursday morning!

As it rolls out a multiyear campaign to press financial institutions to divest from fossil fuels, Dayenu, a Jewish group combating climate change, does not plan to place pressure on the endowments of Jewish organizations, Dayenu CEO Rabbi Jennie Rosenn told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The campaign, called “All Our Might,” is being launched tonight at a virtual event and will initially focus on pressuring asset managers, investors and banks to divest from fossil fuels. Its name is drawn from the first paragraph of the Shema, and it comes after a year when two New York City pension funds as well as Harvard University announced that they would no longer invest in companies that burn coal, oil and natural gas.

Environmentalism has become a focus of corporate social responsibility movements, and is also a priority of JLens, a Jewish group that aims to promote socially responsible investing. “It’s really gaining momentum, and many of these banks and asset managers have made statements” committing to fossil fuel divestment, Rosenn told eJP. “They now need to be held accountable to those statements.”

The second stage of the campaign, Rosenn said, will involve working with Jewish groups to divest their endowments from fossil fuels. But while Dayenu plans to stage protests in front of the offices of banks, she said that is “not at all” the approach Dayenu will take with Jewish groups. She cited a survey by the Jewish Electorate Institute last year showing that 32% of Jewish voters said climate change was one of the top two issues they want the Biden administration and Congress to focus on, the highest share for any one issue.

“Our approach is really to work with Jewish institutions that want to align their investments with their values in this way,” she said. “It’s an invitation for Jewish communal institutions – not a confrontational approach.”

Rosenn is also not concerned that Jews will demur from the anti-fossil fuel campaign out of fear that pushing for divestment from fossil fuels could end up promoting divestment from Israel. While campus anti-Israel activists have attempted to link the two issues in past divestment campaigns, Rosenn says Jews understand that they’re two separate causes.

“There’s a nervousness around the ‘d word,’” she said, but added, “There’s a growing understanding that it’s a tactic, it’s a powerful approach to change. It’s not inherently connected to Israel.”