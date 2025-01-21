Your Daily Phil: Musk’s gesture and what it means for the next four years

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider how the Jewish communal world will be tested by President Donald Trump’s second administration. We report on Jewish leaders’ reactions to the start of a hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, and visit the Israel Educational Travel Alliance’s conference in Jerusalem. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Yehudah Potok about the significance of forming Jewish identity around what we value, not as a response to “the haters.” Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Ari Berman, Brian Abrahams and Isidor Cohen.

What We’re Watching

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he will be interviewed onstage later today by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. Herzog was joined on his trip by Daniel Lifshitz, the grandson of Yocheved and Oded Lipschitz, who were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Oct. 7 attacks and the latter of whom remains in captivity.

The Israel Educational Travel Alliance launched its first-ever Leaders Summit in Israel this week. (Read more about it below.)

What You Should Know

If the past 24 hours are any indication, the next four years are going to be a trying time for the Jewish communal world as a second Trump inauguration and all that comes with it will push Jewish unity to the limit, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Take, for example, Elon Musk’s repeated hand gesture at an inauguration event for President Donald Trump, which was seen by many as a Nazi salute. (He said he was throwing his heart out to those in the audience and later dismissed the allegations of a Nazi salute, saying the “‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired [sic].”)

The stiff-armed gesture brought swift condemnation from progressive Jewish groups — the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the Zioness Movement and Democratic Majority for Israel, for instance — as well as career Jewish communal professionals focused on combating antisemitism, such as Dave Rich, the head of policy for British Jewry’s Community Security Trust, and former Anti-Defamation League CEO Abraham Foxman, who noted Musk’s support for German far-right political parties that have Nazi roots.

Some prominent Jewish figures rejected the Nazi salute claim, hailing Musk as a “friend of the Jews.” The ADL called the arm movement by Musk — with whom the group has had significant public and legal dealings over its criticism of him — an “awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute,” and added that people are currently “on edge.”

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” the group wrote in a statement on Musk’s social media platform, X.

The ADL’s statement, in turn, sparked outrage among many progressives, who accused the group of turning a blind eye to antisemitism for political expediency’s sake. The Zioness Movement, for its part, said it “vehemently disagreed” with the ADL on the issue, but issued a far lengthier condemnation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who said that people could “stop listening to [the ADL] now,” accusing the lawmaker of “using [the Jewish] community as political pawns.”

And Musk’s gesture was just one of several events yesterday that prompted outcry and argument in the Jewish world. See also: Trump’s description of those imprisoned for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot as the “J6 hostages” — a phrase he used while standing in front of Israelis who had been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Such incidents, followed by uproar over those incidents, followed by uproar over the uproar and so on ad infinitum are likely to become routine occurrences — as they were during the first Trump administration — and also likely to sow division and drown out signal with noise, unless the Jewish community can find a way to better handle them. Other than the ADL, no other large mainstream Jewish organizations weighed in on the issue of Musk’s gesture as of Tuesday morning — another potential indication of how the Jewish communal world may choose to proceed: quietly.

Coincidentally, recent opinion pieces by two Jewish authors — from different backgrounds — offer the same prescription going forward: derech eretz, the Jewish notion of courtesy, literally meaning “the way of the land.”

“The word of the year in Israel and for Jewish communities around the world has been ‘unity,’ or achdut,” Rabbi Moshe Taragin, of Yeshivat Har Etzion in the Etzion settlement bloc, wrote in an opinion piece for The Jerusalem Post, likely more about the divisive political situation in Israel rather than about the United States. “In our search for this elusive unity, perhaps it would be wise to start with derech eretz – in the way we speak about one another, especially our adversaries, and in how we interact with people.”

Looking specifically at the situation in American Jewry, actor and activist Jonah Platt decried the lack of derech eretz throughout the election in an opinion piece for The Times of Israel and called for its return following the inauguration. “As we step deeper into this uncharted new year, my hope for our people is that we remember ourselves, our values, our essence; that we not allow fear, as powerful a motivator as it can be, to supersede our higher thinking and holy ethical code,” he wrote. “Let’s hope the Jewish community gets hip to our own hypocrisy, because unlike agreeing on politics, the stability and survival of our lives depend on it.”