Your Daily Phil: Missions to Ukraine: Do the pros outweigh the cons?

“When and how does speech become violence?” That dilemma may be debated in courts and classrooms, but beginning later this year, it will also be addressed at Yale University’s Slifka Center for Jewish Life, where an artist will create a work focused on the question.

Starting in December, the Slifka Center will host an artist residency program in which one Jewish artist will get a $10,000 stipend and have work expenses covered to create a piece commissioned by the center. The inaugural residency will run through March 2023, during which time the artist will meet with a group of Jewish students at Yale to plan and craft their final work. Eight artists have applied to the residency so far.

“We wanted something more long-term, so that the artist would have time to really sink into both the central question that we would take on for each iteration of the residency, and also so that they would have time to… produce a piece,” Aviva Green, Slifka’s Springboard social justice and arts fellow, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The question framing the residency was chosen, Green said, because debates over free speech, and whether or not hate speech should be legal, are shaping both college campuses and concerns about social media platforms.

“We find ourselves disoriented between speech’s potential to illuminate and unify, and also legitimize murder and demonize,” Green said. “So we wanted to pose this as a question because it’s a question that we’ve been thinking about. And we see arts and artists as well-equipped to respond to this in a really…deep and profound way that we want students to also be able to engage with.”

The Slifka Center will be engaging Jewish students who have a background in arts and creative expression to work with the commissioned artist. The intention is both to engage artistic Jews who may not feel connected to Hillel, and to show them that there is a career path in the Jewish arts world. “We want them to see what it looks like to continue this outside of college, and how it works to continue on a creative pursuit in a way that is Jewish in some way or another,” Green said.

Green also sees the residency as a way for the Slifka Center to support Jewish arts and make a statement about its worth. “We really value highly Jewish cultural production, and want to…contribute,” she said. “So having a piece that will live beyond at Slifka and in the sort of larger art world that is speaking to a question like this, we also see as something really valuable.”