Your Daily Phil: Minyan TLV serves up spirituality in Tel Aviv + Remembering Elissa Czuker

Making a Minyan in Tel Aviv

Lipaz Ela and Oz Fishman. (Gefen Reznik)

As the sun sets on a recent Friday evening in Tel Aviv, strangers — most newly or lifelong secular Israelis — trickle into a loft in the heart of Jaffa. They leave their bags — and phones — at the door, per the hosts’ instructions, and grab a glass of wine and begin to mingle. A meditation begins, bringing the group together in silence as they welcome the start of Shabbat. Tonight, a host explains in Hebrew, the night’s theme is “ritual,” tying the concept to the week’s Torah portion. The conversation continues over dinner, which was inspired by the Kurdish dishes that were Shabbat mainstays in the childhood home of Lipaz Ela, one of the hosts of the dinner and a co-founder of Minyan TLV, reports Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Shabbat in the White City: Israel’s secular Jews account for a sizable amount of the country’s total Jewish population. In a city that feels constantly “on,” it can sometimes be challenging to slow down for Shabbat, especially for young people who lack a strong Jewish community. With that in mind, Lipaz Ela and Oz Fishman invited a group of 10 friends, mostly secular, to a Shabbat dinner in March 2022. And thus Minyan TLV was born. “It consciously dawned on us that the coffee shop in Tel Aviv is people’s shul, more or less,” Fishman told eJP. “It’s not the depth of the spiritual experience that I think a lot of people are feeling. Maybe they get that in yoga, they get that in meditation, they get it in all these New Age-y things that people like, but we were looking for a space that knew how to handle both.”



A good start: The group’s seed funding came from the New York-based Julius Stulman Foundation, which issued a rare open request for proposals ahead of founder Steven Stulman’s 90th birthday. Fishman, who noted that small groups often struggle to find seed funding to get off the ground without deep relationships in the philanthropic space, put together a submission asking for enough for five dinners. Stulman was so impressed he not only gave them the grant but doubled the amount. That money, Fishman said, sustained the group for the entirety of its first year. Now, the group seeks to find additional sources of funding as it works to expand its offerings and reach larger numbers of people.



