Your Daily Phil: Milken school on track to buy AJU’s Familian Campus

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Conservative teens’ choices for gap-year programs after the halting of Nativ and the election of Annie Sandler as the next president of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Daniel A. Weiner about nurturing the value of Jewish peoplehood among other Jewish ideals. Also in this issue: Ellen Braitman, Walter Bingham and Mark Gardner. We’ll start with the impending sale of the American Jewish University’s Familian Campus to the Milken Community School.

More than two years after American Jewish University put its 22-acre Familian campus in Bel Air, Calif., up for sale — and more than six months after a deal with an education company abruptly fell through — the university has all but inked a new deal. The nearby Milken Community School, which serves grades 6-12, agreed to purchase the campus, representatives of the two institutions told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

The deal serves the needs of Milken’s growing student body and allows AJU to ease some of its financial strain while continuing its robust programming, officials said.

The purchase, which was first reported last week by the Jewish Journal, will add 22 acres to the 6.5 existing acres of the community school, which has recently seen its enrollment grow “substantially,” Sarah Shulkind, Milken’s head of school, told eJP. Over the past three years, the number of students has grown from 670 students to 770 students, a 15% increase. This includes a new sixth grade class that was added during the pandemic.

Shulkind said that both Milken and AJU had agreed not to discuss the terms of the deal, including the purchase price and the exact timeline for finalizing the agreement, although she and AJU President Jeffrey Herbst both estimated that the tentative agreement would be finalized in the next few months.

Herbst told eJP that there is still some real estate due diligence to be done on the Milken side as well as some transitional issues that have to be addressed. He doesn’t anticipate that AJU programming will be impacted. Even if AJU needs additional room for events after Milken moves in, “we anticipate being able to rent space across Los Angeles,” the university’s president said. This will also enable AJU to be in more places as the Jewish population density changes, he added.

Since the campus was put up for sale, community members have expressed concern about the potential erasure of donors who had invested in AJU and had parts of campus dedicated in their names. Shulkind said Milken “intends to honor the funders who made [AJU] happen,” many of whom overlap with Milken’s own supporters.

“This campus was built with Jewish philanthropic dollars,” Shulkind said. “We will do our best to honor those names and their legacy.”

Shulkind told eJP that she sees the agreement as “a success for Milken and the Jewish community as a whole.”

“The idea is to be able to serve the community in ways that we haven’t before,” she said. “Right now the agreement is with AJU specifically, but also other organizations that share a purpose and vision for what L.A. looks like in the future.”

