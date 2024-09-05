Your Daily Phil: Miami federation bringing Israelis into communal fold

Good Thursday morning.

When a wave of 300 Israeli families sought refuge in Miami after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation was ready. Over the past decade, the federation had quietly but steadily built a relationship with the city’s significant Israeli population — a group that has long been considered separate from mainstream Jewish communal life. This foresight proved crucial as the federation mobilized to offer these incoming families not just temporary shelter, but a sense of community and belonging, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The seeds of this response were planted in 2014 when a study conducted by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation revealed a surprising statistic: 9% of the Jewish population in Miami was Israeli. Despite their comparatively large numbers, the Israeli community had largely remained on the periphery, often neither participating in Jewish life nor taking advantage of the federation’s services.

This disconnect was not just logistical but cultural. Many Israelis saw their time in the U.S. as temporary and were hesitant to fully engage with the American Jewish community. The result was a growing rift, with Israelis unsure of how to be Diaspora Jews, and the American Jewish community unsure of how to welcome them.

Denise and Ofer Tamir, an American-Israeli couple, became the driving force behind the creation of the Israeli Division within the federation. Denise Tamir, who grew up in the American Jewish community, had a unique understanding of both sides. “I’ve seen how this has transpired and progressed between two communities who need each other and were not playing nice in the same sandbox,” she said.

The federation’s executive director, Jeffrey Levin, also recognized the need for action. “We said, ‘Wow. What’s going on there?’ So we put together a task force on the Israeli community to find out what they need, who they are. That led to a series of initiatives,” Levin said.

Together with the Tamirs and other leaders, the federation launched several innovative programs in 2014. The significance of these efforts became clear in the wake of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, when the federation’s decade-long work came to fruition. The Israeli Division’s established presence and partnerships enabled a swift and effective response to the crisis. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation raised $30 million in an emergency fund for Israel. The federation earmarked $100,000 dedicated to temporary resettlement efforts in Miami.

“The federation’s infrastructure was crucial. We had to provide immediate support — housing, medical assistance, psychological care. The Israeli Division played a key role in ensuring that these families received the help they needed swiftly and effectively,” Ofer Tamir said.

“We weren’t building the fire department while the house was burning down,” Levin added. “We didn’t have to figure everything out from scratch — we already knew how the community worked and what resources were available. They needed our community’s resources, and we were ready to provide them.”

Yet, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. Many Israelis are accustomed to relying on their government for support and are not used to contributing to Jewish communal life in the Diaspora. This cultural difference posed a challenge, but the Israeli Division has been instrumental in changing this narrative. “The idea that Israelis don’t donate to the federation is not true. Initially, it was a challenge, but we’ve seen growth in Israeli contributions. There are currently over 200 donors in the Israeli community, and the number keeps growing,” Denise Tamir noted.

