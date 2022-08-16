Your Daily Phil: Margot Pritzker to chair Aspen Institute + Busting myths to create well-attended programs

Good Tuesday morning!

Jewish organizations are lauding the reintroduction in Congress of the Afghan Adjustment Act, a bill that would give Afghans evacuated to the U.S. an easier path to permanent residency. The legislation is a long-standing priority for Jewish groups that have been working to resettle displaced Afghans.

“With the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul…upon us, we commend House and Senate leaders for working together to find a sensible solution for Afghans,” Melanie Nezer, senior vice president of global public affairs for the Jewish refugee agency HIAS, said in a statement. “Without the AAA, those evacuated last summer have no assurance that they can remain in the U.S. after their parole status expires.”

Many of the 76,000 airlifted Afghans were brought to the country under the humanitarian parole program, which allows non-citizens to temporarily live here for “urgent humanitarian reasons.” To become permanent residents or citizens, parolees must apply for asylum or a Special Immigration Visa (SIV) – a process that could drag out for years given the backlog of applications, leaving parolees in limbo.

Congress has the ability to adjust the legal status for parolees and allow them to apply directly for permanent residency. Cubans fleeing Castro’s regime; Southeast Asians escaping communism; and Iraqis who came to the U.S. after American military operations have been the beneficiaries of previous adjustment acts.

The act “affirms our country’s sacred commitment to our allies and our Jewish community calling to ‘welcome the stranger’ by ensuring that displaced Afghans…can build lives in the United States without fear of lingering in legal limbo,” Darcy Hirsh, managing director of public affairs at The Jewish Federations of North America, said in statement.

Both HIAS and JFNA have been helping local Jewish communities resettle Afghan parolees through welcome circles, a form of private sponsorship necessary because parolees don’t receive federal refugee resettlement funding. The same model has been used by Jewish organizations to assist Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country, who are also in the U.S. as parolees without a path to permanent residency.

“We know that displaced Ukrainians…will face a similar challenge in the future, and they too deserve a pathway to remain here in safety,” Elana Broitman, senior vice president of public affairs at JFNA, said in a statement.