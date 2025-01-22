Your Daily Phil: Mandel Foundation’s matching $90M for Cleveland day schools

Worthy Reads

Forget Restoration: In The Jerusalem Post, Batsheva Shulman reflects on what comes next for Israelis as the cease-fire holds and more hostages are returned. “Without diminishing the joy of the hostage families or addressing the controversy over the high price paid for their release, the hostages and their family members have a long recovery ahead of them. So does everyone affected by this war: the bereaved family members, survivors, victims, soldiers, and even citizens. No one can go back to normal life as if nothing happened. Many will require years of therapy and treatments, probably for a lifetime. Although we are a resilient people, we have been shaken to our core. We are a nation of amputees — literally and figuratively — with the loss of a loved one as painful as the loss of a limb. With so much suffering in our nation, how can we even begin to heal or restore our society? Is ‘restore’ even appropriate? It implies that things will go back to the way they were. But life won’t simply return to the way it was. This is neither possible nor a good idea. It’s precisely what we don’t want. To move forward, we have to examine life before the war. Pre-Oct. 7, our society was highly polarized, as large-scale protests and social unrest rattled the nation in response to the contentious judicial reform proposals, with both sides going head-to-head. We were so at war against each other, caught up in our fury and demands, that we completely missed the signs of the ominous attack.… Instead of ‘restoring’ our nation, let’s repair and refine it. Let those who have fallen not die in vain, as we continue volunteering, donating funds, engaging in advocacy, joining the army, or even being a shoulder to lean on. Let’s do better.” [JPost]

Hate Rising Down Under: In The Free Press, Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry whose former home was targeted in an antisemitic attack, reflects on the government’s response to the rise in antisemitism in Australia. “The common refrain is that these attacks are ‘un-Australian,’ as if they run contrary to who we are as a country. I’d like to believe that. After all, my parents were Soviet refuseniks, who arrived in Australia from Kyiv in the late ’80s, when I was 4 years old. I grew up being told stories about what it is like to live in a place where Jews were treated with suspicion, where it was not safe to even speak about being Jewish… But the Jews I speak to today don’t recognize our country anymore. The children of Holocaust survivors have told me they’re glad their parents aren’t alive to see what Australia has become. Members of my community have beefed up the security around their homes, putting bars on windows, fearing an attack. Some are nervous about wearing a Star of David necklace in public. Others wonder if they should take down the mezuzahs from their front doors. They debate removing their kids from Jewish schools, or at least telling them to change out of their uniforms before walking home. My youngest daughter is now 5, but until recently, I was picking her up from a preschool that has an armed guard. No one wants to live this way.” [FreePress]