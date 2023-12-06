Your Daily Phil: Maccabee Task Force looks to screen 10/7 footage on college campuses

Good Wednesday morning.

Maccabee Task Force is working to screen the raw footage of Hamas' atrocities at a small number of universities in the coming weeks and more schools later on, potentially dozens, in an effort to combat attempts to deny or minimize the Oct. 7 massacres, its director, David Brog, told eJewishPhilanthropy's Judah Ari Gross.

Maccabee Task Force is working to screen the raw footage of Hamas’ atrocities at a small number of universities in the coming weeks and more schools later on, potentially dozens, in an effort to combat attempts to deny or minimize the Oct. 7 massacres, its director, David Brog, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We decided that it’s something we needed to do,” Brog said. “Of course, we wouldn’t force anyone to screen it. We wouldn’t force anyone to attend. Everyone has to make up their own minds. But I think the truth of these atrocities has to be shared in the face of so many lies about what happened.”

On Monday, Harvard became the first university to host a screening of the footage, which was open to students, faculty, administrative employees and community members affiliated with the university. At the screening, a spokesperson for Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, who helped organize the event, said his office was working to organize similar screenings at other Ivy League schools. Brog said his organization has reached out to the 75 campuses where it operates to see which would be interested in holding a screening.

“We’re in the early stages. So we have a bunch of campuses, in the 8-10 range, that have said that this is something that they’re going to try to host in the next few months or so,” Ben Sweetwood, MTF’s national field director, told eJP. “And then we have a couple campuses that are very serious about moving forward soon… within the next month,” he said.

Brog said that despite the emotional and psychic toll that viewing the footage takes, his organization believed it was critical to screen the video in order to combat efforts to deny the atrocities. He compared it to the decision by then-Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe Dwight Eisenhower ordering U.S. soldiers and German civilians to see Nazi death camps at the end of World War II.

“Eisenhower made the decision to make sure the soldiers saw the death camps. The soldiers were the same age [as these students] to witness a very difficult thing in life, to witness that evil exists and to internalize it,” Brog said. “So as ugly as it is, I’m afraid that ugliness is now part of our reality.”

