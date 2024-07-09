Your Daily Phil: Knesset caucus highlights critical, complicated Israel-U.S. ties

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the death of top Jewish fundraiser Paul Kane, how one Ramah summer camp reacted to a staff member’s anti-Zionism and on Michael Bloomberg’s $1 billion gift to Johns Hopkins University. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Zalman Duchman addressing age-old questions about leadership. Also in this newsletter: Zach Benjamin, Rabbi Gordon Fuller and Jillian Segal. We’ll start with a Knesset session on the Israel-U.S. relationship.

The Knesset’s politically diverse Israel-U.S. Relations Caucus convened yesterday for the first time since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and Israel’s resulting war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza, which has at times strained the already tense ties between Jerusalem and Washington, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Featuring parliamentarians from a range of political parties — it is chaired by Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll, Likud MK Boaz Bismuth and Religious Zionism MK Ohad Tal — as well as remarks from civil servants, academics and representatives from American and international Jewish organizations, the caucus meeting centered on the importance of the relationship between the two countries in general and between Israel and American Jewry in particular. Shira and Jay Ruderman, whose eponymous family foundation is behind the caucus, also spoke at the event, highlighting the need for the ties between the countries, as well as the growing challenges facing it.

Though there was unanimity about the importance of Israel-U.S. ties, speakers differed on the nature of those ties, with some stressing Israel’s need for American support and others insisting on the Jewish state’s independence.

“American support is the central axis of the State of Israel’s national security. The price that we pay for losing it is in our national security,” Lior Hayat, the head of the North American division of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said at the session. “There aren’t many other international superpowers lining up to support Israel.”

Hayat, a career diplomat, stressed that American Jewry, including the growing Israeli American community, plays a key role in maintaining those ties. “And we need to keep in mind that this long-term support of the American Jewish community is not something we can take for granted. We need to do whatever it takes to continue it and strengthen it and preserve it for future generations,” he said.

Chuck Freilich, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies and 20-year veteran of Israel’s security services, acknowledged that Israel’s level of dependence on the United States is “disappointing after 76 years [of independence]… but that is the reality. To deal with Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinians [and] international isolation we need the United States.”

Freilich warned that the tensions between the U.S. and Israel are nearing a crisis point. “The war has let loose all kinds of forces in the United States who oppose the relationship with us,” he said. “All of the fury that had been building up for years — particularly around Israeli policies regarding the Palestinians — has burst out.”

Bismuth bristled at the descriptions of Israel as dependent upon the United States. “On the United States’ flag, there are 50 stars. I haven’t heard about the 51st yet,” he said.

In her remarks, Shira Ruderman stressed Israel’s need to appreciate the role of American Jewry in its national security and called on Israel leaders to consider the country’s role as the national home of the Jewish people.

“We need to decide for ourselves what that means. How is that carried out? How do we manage our relationship and not just during times of crisis? How do we manage a relationship with the [Jewish] people located outside the borders of the country? Do they have a right or not to get involved, to encourage and to be part of what is happening [here]?” Ruderman said. “This is an existential strategic decision for how we are as a state and as a people.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, noted that he was in Israel on Oct. 7 and that this was his fourth trip since then. He highlighted the United States’ bipartisan support for Israel, even as “the most extreme voices seem to grow louder and more numerous in contesting American military aid to our ally in its time of need.”

Daroff also highlighted the growing interest in Judaism and Zionism by American Jews in the face of rising antisemitism after the Oct. 7 attacks, as well as American Jews’ backlash against “anti-Israel politicians.”

“From my vantage point with American Jewry, I know the surge of communal participation and activism since Oct. 7. The attacks, as well as the renewed threat of antisemitism, have swelled synagogue attendance and boosted engagement in American Jewish institutions as well. American Jews are discovering and rediscovering their Jewish identity,” he said.

“On Oct. 7, the heartbeats of Jews around the world became synchronized. We in the American Jewish community continue to stand by you, to support you and want to impress upon you that the people of Israel are not alone. Jews everywhere share in your pain and your resolve,” Daroff said.