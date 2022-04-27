Your Daily Phil: Keeping alive the memory of the Shoah

Good Wednesday morning!

This year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins in a matter of hours in Israel, comes eight decades after the beginning of the Final Solution — and Holocaust education groups are continuing to figure out how to keep alive the memory of the Shoah as they confront a future when survivors will no longer be able to share their stories.

One of the latest attempts is called Bring Testimony Home, and aims to digitize the experience of hearing a survivor’s story firsthand. It’s a collaboration between Zikaron BaSalon — which has organized in-person meetings with between small groups and survivors with 1.5 million total attendees — and the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation — which has collected some 52,000 survivors’ testimonies since 1994. The project’s goal is for the small groups to continue meeting, but without the survivors. It condenses seven of the foundation’s hours-long testimonies to less than 45 minutes each, and provides discussion questions and prompts that help small groups digest and talk through the narrative.

“It’s getting harder and harder for survivors to physically participate in salons in people’s homes, and by piloting this partnership and using testimony… we can hopefully future-proof the project,” Jayne Perilstein, the Shoah Foundation’s director of community outreach and programming, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Going forward, as there won’t be survivors left to participate, we’ll be able to use testimony.”

The project’s testimonies all date from the mid- to late 1990s and cover a range of survivors’ experiences — from a woman born in 1918 who was saved by Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg to a man born in 1929 who was a slave laborer in the Birkenau camp.

Other initiatives surrounding Holocaust Remembrance Day also aim, in different ways, to maintain the day’s emotional force as the years pass. Another project by a group of organizations including Yad Vashem — Israel’s Holocaust museum — hopes to introduce ritual to the day, encouraging families to light six candles at home and recite either El Maleh Rachamim, a prayer for the deceased, or a classic poem about the Holocaust by the Israeli poet Abba Kovner.

Perilstein acknowledges that video testimony, however packaged, can’t replace an intimate conversation with a real person. But she hopes the videos can acquaint younger generations with these stories. Members of several student groups at USC are among the approximately 125 people who signed up to host virtual testimonies as of Tuesday, and they’re also being promoted by Dov Forman, a teenager who created a TikTok account with nearly 2 million followers to help his great-grandmother, a survivor, tell her story.

“It’s never the same when the survivor isn’t there in person,” Perilstein said. But, she added, “Their stories won’t be lost. There will be opportunities for future generations to hear their message of hope and resilience.”