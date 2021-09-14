Your Daily Phil: JFNA’s Investment Institute returns + NJHSA offers cash for COVID vaccines
The Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies (NJHSA)will conduct a webinar today to introduce “Flex for Checks,” a new program that will offer a $50 COVID-19 vaccine incentive to health care workers in its 140 member agencies, NJHSA CEO Reuben Rotman told eJewishPhilanthropy.
“The vision for the program is to provide added incentivesto encourage vaccination,” Rotman said. “It’s in keeping with the network’s vision of doing all that we can to support agencies in their efforts to keep their communities safe.”
The program is a partnership with the National Minority Health Association and Nevvon, which provides educational services for home health aides. The National Minority Health Association has federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the program, Rotman said.
Some NJHSA agencies have tried to use other incentives,such as gift cards or increased time off, but this program is the first one backed by federal funding, Rotman said.
Travelers to Israel who have been vaccinated abroad can be released from isolation after undergoing a serological test in Israel, the Health Ministry announced today.
BUSINESS SCHOOL
JFNA sees broader need for its Investment Institute
The cancellation of Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) 2020 Investment Institute might ultimately lead to an expanded role for the program between its official biennial meetings, Steve Gross, JFNA’s senior director of institutional advancement, planned giving and endowments, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.
A biennial convening: Held since 2001, the institute gathers 150-250 federation professionals, investment committee chairs and members, financial services providers, high-net-worth donors, private foundation trustees and academics for sessions on how best to grow charitable donations to federations. “How do you invest Jewish philanthropic dollars? How do you steward them? That’s what the institute tries to focus on, in a number of different ways,” Gross said. The last meeting of the institute, scheduled for March 2020, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, then in its infancy.
New offerings: In the interim, JFNA began offering quarterly webinars on topics useful to the chief financial officers, endowment and pension fund administrators and other financial experts working to manage the $21 billion assets under management in the 146-member federation system. The most recent such program focused on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency, the encrypted, unregulated asset class nonprofits are increasingly accepting as donations.
Growing the program: Now, JFNA is also looking to become more of a resource center for the federations it serves, Gross said. It might advise federations on how to best bring on new members of their investment committees, which are comprised of lay people who work in investing or related fields and volunteer their time to help their local federations manage their endowments and other assets. In some situations, JFNA might provide more guidance on investment decisions. “We are hoping that there will be more ongoing programs to talk about different issues related to the economy, investments, governance,” Gross said.
ORTHODOX COMMUNAL FINDINGS
Who will enjoy tranquility and who will suffer: The impact of the pandemic on mental health
“Was I alone or were you right there with me in assuming that, as we faced Rosh Hashanah last year, we’d be striding forward into a sweet, new and COVID-19-free year?” asks Adina Bankier-Karp, a research fellow at the Center for Communal Research at the Orthodox Union, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Chazak v’ematz: “In terms of mental health, who was struggling with stress, depression and anxiety and who was lonely in 2020? Given that congregational prayer, Jewish learning and Shabbat meals with family and friends are core aspects of Orthodox life, how did the community fare without them? At the OU’s Center for Communal Research, we set out to answer those burning questions. Resilience of mind, body and spirit is a blessing. Moses bestowed it upon Joshua in his declaration ‘chazak v’ematz’ (be strong and resilient) as he handed over the mantle of leadership. Who suffered, who was OK, and who thrived during the pandemic?”
Generational differences: “Contrary to our original assumptions, we learned that it was not the elderly but younger people who had the highest rates of stress, anxiety and depression. People over 65 were also less lonely than those [who are] younger.”
CHOOSING JUDAISM
You are Jewish enough: Our message to interfaith couples and families with members of diverse heritages
“In 21st-century America, being part of the Jewish community is voluntary. The argument for Jewish communal engagement is that it adds meaning and beauty, which improves lives and betters the world. The learning one has access to, and the support one receives, are invaluable. Ideally, engagement can be accessed from any starting point; there are no prerequisites,” write Paul Golin of the Society for Humanistic Judaism and Keren McGinity of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A choice: “The argument for Jewish engagement is not a moral one, it is an invitation to enjoy the richness that living a Jewish life offers. Therefore, it should not include holier-than-thou righteousness about who is ‘more’ or ‘less’ Jewish. Most Jews view Jewish communal affiliation as a choice, not as a moral or ethical imperative. They understand that you can be a good person without praying regularly, marrying a fellow Jew, giving to a Jewish-specific charity or countless other behaviors deemed ‘good for the Jews.’”
Jewish enough: “For several decades, the major subgrouping was between the intermarried and in-married, with studies positioning the intermarried as ‘less than’ on measures cared about most by Jewish institutions, like affiliating with a synagogue or raising Jewish children. Since almost all Jewish communal leaders were in-married themselves, all the woes of disaffiliation were blamed on the intermarried without digging much deeper into methodology or agenda.”
Word on the Street
Candid released its annual Nonprofit Compensation Report, the only large-scale analysis of its kind based entirely on data reported to the IRS… A report from the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights finds social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have played a major role in fueling the political polarization that have led to violence, especially since the 2016 election… The Israeli government approved a NIS 156 million (approx. $49 million) budget aimed at creating equal opportunities, combating discrimination and integrating the Ethiopian-Israeli community into general society… Refugee-resettlement groupsacross the United States are reporting a rush of donations and volunteers to help welcome immigrants fleeing Afghanistan… John Streicker donated an additional $10 million to Manhattan’s Temple Emanu-El, bringing his total gift to $25 million… The William Davidson Foundation is building a new headquarters in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., to increase visibility…
Pic of the Day
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles last week announced its largest-ever disbursement — grants totaling $3.7 million to 45 institutions, including Temple Israel of Hollywood.
