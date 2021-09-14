Your Daily Phil: JFNA’s Investment Institute returns + NJHSA offers cash for COVID vaccines

ORTHODOX COMMUNAL FINDINGS

Who will enjoy tranquility and who will suffer: The impact of the pandemic on mental health

“Was I alone or were you right there with me in assuming that, as we faced Rosh Hashanah last year, we’d be striding forward into a sweet, new and COVID-19-free year?” asks Adina Bankier-Karp, a research fellow at the Center for Communal Research at the Orthodox Union, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Chazak v’ematz: “In terms of mental health, who was struggling with stress, depression and anxiety and who was lonely in 2020? Given that congregational prayer, Jewish learning and Shabbat meals with family and friends are core aspects of Orthodox life, how did the community fare without them? At the OU’s Center for Communal Research, we set out to answer those burning questions. Resilience of mind, body and spirit is a blessing. Moses bestowed it upon Joshua in his declaration ‘chazak v’ematz’ (be strong and resilient) as he handed over the mantle of leadership. Who suffered, who was OK, and who thrived during the pandemic?”

Generational differences: “Contrary to our original assumptions, we learned that it was not the elderly but younger people who had the highest rates of stress, anxiety and depression. People over 65 were also less lonely than those [who are] younger.”

You are Jewish enough: Our message to interfaith couples and families with members of diverse heritages

“In 21st-century America, being part of the Jewish community is voluntary. The argument for Jewish communal engagement is that it adds meaning and beauty, which improves lives and betters the world. The learning one has access to, and the support one receives, are invaluable. Ideally, engagement can be accessed from any starting point; there are no prerequisites,” write Paul Golin of the Society for Humanistic Judaism and Keren McGinity of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

A choice: “The argument for Jewish engagement is not a moral one, it is an invitation to enjoy the richness that living a Jewish life offers. Therefore, it should not include holier-than-thou righteousness about who is ‘more’ or ‘less’ Jewish. Most Jews view Jewish communal affiliation as a choice, not as a moral or ethical imperative. They understand that you can be a good person without praying regularly, marrying a fellow Jew, giving to a Jewish-specific charity or countless other behaviors deemed ‘good for the Jews.’”

Jewish enough: “For several decades, the major subgrouping was between the intermarried and in-married, with studies positioning the intermarried as ‘less than’ on measures cared about most by Jewish institutions, like affiliating with a synagogue or raising Jewish children. Since almost all Jewish communal leaders were in-married themselves, all the woes of disaffiliation were blamed on the intermarried without digging much deeper into methodology or agenda.”

