Your Daily Phil: JFNA poll finds 70% of U.S. Jews feel less safe

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey by the Israel Democracy Institute and last night’s World Jewish Congress gala. We feature opinion pieces from Gidi Greenstein and Rabbi Avi Killip. Also in this newsletter: Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Fred Guttenberg and Jim Calhoun. We’ll start with a recent poll by the Jewish Federations of North America.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: National Library of Israel launches ‘unprecedented’ effort to collect everything it can about Oct. 7 attacks; South African Jews sound the alarm as government reaches out to Hamas; Israel grapples with country’s biggest internal displacement in history; The retired Navy admiral making the case for Israel in the White House briefing room. Print the latest edition here.

More than two-thirds of American Jews — 70% — feel less safe than they did before the Israel-Hamas war and none feel safer, a poll released Thursday by the Jewish Federations of North America found, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Seventy-two percent of American Jews polled said that they thought antisemitism was increasing in their own community — in contrast to the 32% of respondents who said so from the general population. For the first time in years, respondents noted that they view antisemitism as more widespread than discrimination against other minorities. Nearly a third of those surveyed said there had been some violence or hate against Jews in their community – using words such as “tense,” “uncomfortable” and “scary” to describe their broader communities.

The findings also indicate that support for military aid to Israel is largely popular, with 59% of the general population supporting it, echoed by 87% of U.S. Jews.

The results were released days before tens of thousands of Israel supporters are expected to turn out for what is being dubbed as the March for Israel, which will be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, just over five weeks after Hamas’ deadly rampage in Israel and while some 240 Israelis are still held captive in Gaza.

“We believe that knowledge is an important prerequisite to action, which is why this data is so powerful as our community mobilizes to march on Washington,” Mimi Kravetz, JFNA’s chief impact and growth officer, said in a briefing on Thursday.

Read the full report here.