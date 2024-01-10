Your Daily Phil: JFNA looks to boost Israeli small businesses with $100M loan fund

Worthy Reads

Down But Not Out: In The New York Times, Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi laments the devastation to his hometown and the surrounding region but vows to rebuild. “Everything changed on Oct. 7. Nothing in our history could have prepared us for that day, when Hamas launched an unprecedented assault against the population of Israel, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in a brutal rampage that included taking about 240 hostages back to Gaza and systematic sexual assaults… As mayor, I face an overwhelming task while forced to work out of a hotel in Jerusalem: ensuring the provision of essential public services like education, after-school programs and social services for our city’s residents at 110 locations across the nation… Sderot became a ghost town, with most small businesses shuttered. Yet in an example of our resilience, some factories and businesses in Sderot continued to operate, producing mattresses, auto parts and other goods. The volunteer efforts that have sprung up among our people, offering food, medicine and psychological care, are powerful demonstrations of our strength, compassion and unity… As we move forward, I urge the world to recognize our agony and resolve to ensure it is never repeated.” [NYTimes]

It’s All About Relationships: While family philanthropies usually start with the vision of a single founding individual or couple, the ones that last multiple generations evolve into a complex network, writes Nick Tedesco, president and CEO of the National Center for Family Philanthropy, in a blog post. “The success of family philanthropy is dependent on the willingness of the family to embrace an ecosystem of partners… While families typically intend for community members to be the beneficiaries, historically many of those in the community have been excluded from actively designing or influencing approaches intended to benefit them. And family philanthropy staff members, who often have deep relationships and trust with community members, seldom have decision-making authority and autonomy to help bridge the gaps between the family and community members. While many families can see the value in adopting an ecosystem approach, the grip of preexisting power dynamics and ingrained systemic traditions often make it difficult for them to translate their intention into action. The first step is to understand how giving must happen in relationship with others.” [NationalCenterforFamilyPhilanthropy]

Missed Opportunity: “Miracle drugs” are not reaching the people dying of malaria by the hundreds of thousands each year, writes David Wallace-Wells in an opinion piece for The New York Times. “The key breakthrough was made more than three decades ago, and the safety and efficacy of the vaccine were shown in clinical trials that began as far back as 1998, though a few questions about side effects lingered. The W.H.O. did not recommend the use of RTS,S until October 2021. Since then, fewer than two million children have been vaccinated, and only 18 million doses (enough for just 4.5 million children) are expected to be available through 2025. More than 18 million people, most of them young children, have died of malaria in the quarter-century since the vaccine’s 1998 trials. In the meantime, a new vaccine has come along, perhaps even more impressive… But rollout of the new vaccine has been slow, stymied in part, The Financial Times has reported, by a lack of urgency by the W.H.O., which finally added it to a list of prequalified vaccines in December… That is not just a lesson for the developing world, though, or a morality tale about the public-health indifference of countries with deep pockets. In the United States, Operation Warp Speed has come to be seen as a similar kind of inspiring, moonshot breakthrough — at least for those still inclined to trust and celebrate the achievement of the Covid-19 vaccines — and a reminder of how much more we might do for public health, even in the wealthy world, should we really commit to it.”[NYTimes]