Your Daily Phil: Jewish Review of Books goes independent + American Jewish University selling Bel Air campus

HEARD YESTERDAY

Arab party’s Abbas dismisses claims Israel is an ‘apartheid state’

Getty Images

Mansour Abbas, an Arab political leader in Israel’s governing coalition, declined to call Israel an apartheid state during a virtual event with The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington, D.C., think tank, on Thursday. He also voiced support for the Abraham Accords and affirmed that Israel was created as a Jewish state, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales reports.

Making history: Abbas’ party, Ra’am, was the first independent Arab party in history to join an Israeli governing coalition. “If you’re talking about the state of relations within the State of Israel, I would not call it ‘apartheid,’” he said, referencing a recent report by Amnesty International that accused Israel of apartheid both within its recognized borders and in the West Bank. Critics of the report have pointed to Abbas as an example of minority rights in Israel, which he echoed. “In practice, I’m inside the coalition, and if I wanted to be in the government [as a minister], I could have been in the government… I don’t say, ‘You’re a racist,’ or ‘The state is racist,’ or ‘This is an apartheid state,’ or ‘not apartheid.’”

Emphasizing partnership: Abbas at times sidestepped contentious questions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, instead emphasizing his vision of Arab-Jewish partnership. “We want peace to dwell in the Holy Land between Jews and Arabs, and that the Palestinian issue will be addressed,” he said. But he added that his top priority was the welfare of Israel’s Arab citizens, and said “we failed” because the government “did not pay attention to the situation in the mixed cities,” Arab-Jewish cities where riots erupted last May. He added, “You can’t always aspire to change the world when you can’t protect your own private world, your community.”

Supporting the accords: Abbas did say that he supports the Abraham Accords, Israel’s recent normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, and added, “If there are other agreements, we will definitely support them.”



Watch the full conversation here.

SELF-CARE

Caring for school leaders

iStock

“Last week marked the shloshim, the 30-day period of mourning according to Jewish law, after my father passed away, so I have spent a lot of time recently thinking about what it is to care for yourself and others, and what it is to be cared for,” writes Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Minhag: “So much of our mourning tradition stems from minhag or tradition, so I realized that I was making a conscious choice to immerse myself in so many Jewish mourning practices. I found myself more deeply and intensely engaged than my pre-mourning self might have anticipated. Because of the gradual transition through traditional mourning stages, from grief to reentry to community, I have been able to accept the care and love of others around me and my family. The mourning structures helped me to accept their lovingkindness.”

Structures: “In parashat Terumah, the Torah portion this week, we read in great detail about structures. The building of the Mishkan or Tabernacle is a monumental and crucial moment in Jewish history… There is no tax or obligation to give for the Mishkan. The entire project starts at the heart, with a kind of instinctual desire to participate…The same is true as you mourn. The structures are an extraordinarily important part of our lives. And yet, their impact is to help manifest what comes from your heart, and enable the heartfelt love and support of the community around you to come through.”

Supporting our educational leaders: “As I think about how difficult it can be to support our educational leaders, I wonder how we elevate established structures, such as a head support committee, to provide the support educators most need, in these extraordinary times. The structures can best help if we can create an environment where school leaders, and those in the position to support them, are able to open their hearts, and put the structures to work for their mutual benefit.”

Trusted approaches: “Caring for leaders is so critical to the future of the Jewish community. When it comes to the ‘care and tending’ of Jewish educational leaders — those who are responsible for one of the Jewish community’s most treasured endeavors — there are trusted approaches, guidelines and patterns to emulate, just as in the construction of the Mishkan detailed in current and upcoming Torah portions.”

Read the full piece here.