Your Daily Phil: Jewish relief groups examine aid to post-Assad Syria

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at a new study about Israeli Jews’ connection to their fellow Jews living abroad and report on how Jewish humanitarian aid groups are reacting to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. We feature an opinion piece by Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice about their model for raising Black-Jewish dialogue from rhetoric to real connection. Also in this newsletter: Emma Goldberg, Binny Shalev and William Daroff.

What We’re Watching

JCC Global, the umbrella organization connecting Jewish community centers around the world, is hosting a conference in Budapest, Hungary, this week. Read more about it below from eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky, who will be attending the gathering.

The Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly is kicking off its annual convention in Jerusalem today. The gathering, which organizers say has drawn more than 250 Conservative/Masorti rabbis to Israel, is meant to expose the rabbis in attendance to the reality in Israel today, featuring — among other things — meetings with representatives from Gaza-border communities and families of hostages. eJP’s Judah Ari Gross will be there — say hi!

The Jewish Camp Summit in Chicago, which is being jointly hosted by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s JCamp 180 and the Foundation for Jewish Camp, continues after kicking off yesterday.

What You Should Know

After providing aid to civilians in southern Syria for years following the outbreak of the country’s brutal civil war, Israeli and Jewish humanitarian aid groups generally halted their operations there in 2018 as Bashar al-Assad’s regime retook the area closest to the border with Israel.

Now, more than six years later, as Syrian rebel forces have ousted the Iran- and Russia-backed dictator, these relief groups are again examining the area and determining if and how they may return to the country, reports eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Shachar Zehavi, the CEO of the tech-focused Israeli aid group SmartAid, told eJP that his organization was speaking with partners on the ground in Syria in order to determine how it could best help, particularly with the country’s Kurdish community, which has longstanding ties to Israel and Jews. “SmartAid aims to provide relief support to the affected Kurdish community, demonstrating our commitment to helping innocent civilians in need,” Zehavi said, noting that his organization was also operating in Turkey, Lebanon, Gaza and within Israel.

The Israeli relief nonprofit IsraAid said that it was “closely monitoring the situation” in Syria and did not have any immediate plans to operate in the country.

Israeli and Jewish groups first started providing humanitarian aid to civilians in southern Syria in 2013, with much of it initially going through Jordan. Eventually, the Israeli military signed off on these relief efforts, allowing food, fuel and other essential goods to be sent directly into Syria via the Golan Heights. Israel also began allowing injured civilians into Israeli territory for treatment. Over the years, these grew into a major humanitarian aid effort, dubbed by the Israeli military “Operation Good Neighbor.”

When the operation shut down in late 2018, the Israel Defense Forces said that over the course of its five years, more than 4,900 Syrians were brought into Israeli hospitals for medical treatment, including 1,300 children. Another 7,000 people were treated in a day clinic that was established on the border and staffed by nonprofit workers. Israel also facilitated the entry into Syria of 1,700 tons of food; 1.1 million liters of fuel; 26,000 cases of medical equipment and medication; 20 generators; 40 vehicles; 630 tents; 350 tons of clothing; 8,200 packages of diapers; and 49,000 cases of baby food.

While this operation was underway, the Israeli military officer running it — later identified as Lt. Col. (res.) Eyal Dror — assessed that the program was engendering goodwill among the local Syrian population and expressed hope that this feeling would last. “I don’t think that children who came for a heart operation and we saved their lives or the thousands of people who ate Israeli food, that they would forget Israel so quickly,” he said at the time.

The fall of the Assad regime again presents a potential opportunity for Israeli aid groups to build such positive associations with Israel and Jews in a country that has long seen them as enemies. However, as Israeli and American analysts have been warning in recent days, while Assad’s downfall is a welcome development for the Jewish state, the rebel forces currently taking control of the country, many of which espouse radical Islamist ideologies, are not necessarily a harbinger of peace between the two countries — sometimes the enemy of my enemy is also my enemy — and appropriate caution is necessary.