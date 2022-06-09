Your Daily Phil: Jewish nonprofit CEO sabbaticals + One foundation’s approach to evaluation

Good Thursday morning!

The Workers Circle, founded more than 120 years ago as a mutual aid and membership group for working-class Eastern European Jewish immigrants, has kept Yiddish language and Ashkenazi culture at its core even as it has morphed into a progressive Jewish social justice group. It runs Yiddish Sunday school (shule, in its parlance) for 250 children, and provides Zoom Yiddish classes at three levels to more than 1,000 people.

But this summer, it’s venturing into foreign territory with a new language course offering: Ladino. For the first time, the group that was long known by a Yiddish name, the Arbeter Ring, will be teaching the ancestral language of Sephardic Jews, also known as Judeo-Spanish.

The Ladino class, taught by Bryan Kirschen, a specialist in the language and professor at Binghamton University, will span five 90-minute sessions. It will be funded by tuition fees, which are around $150 per student. So far, in the opening days of registration, five people have signed up, and organizers expect the number to grow to anywhere between 15 and 25. It will be less involved than the group’s Yiddish offerings, which range from beginners’ courses to a class on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s work in the original to a Yiddish discussion group on the Green New Deal.

“While we are rooted in our Eastern European culture, the Jewish world is not one thing,” Workers Circle CEO Ann Toback told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Ladino, like Yiddish, is a language and culture that reflects a unique heritage. It [is] a very important part of Jewish history.”

Although skeptics have called Yiddish a “dying language,” the YIVO Institute estimates the total number of Yiddish speakers worldwide at 500,000 to 1 million, including growing Haredi communities in the United States and Israel that speak the language as a lingua franca. The same cannot be said of Ladino, whose speakers are estimated at anywhere from 60,000 to more than 100,000.

In addition to modestly increasing those numbers, Toback hopes the class opens the door for students to reach beyond the group’s traditional Eastern European focus. “We have been trying to incorporate Sephardic traditions into teachings we do,” she said. “So much of what people experience in the United States is actually the Ashkenazic culture, and that’s only a fraction of the Jewish experience.”