Your Daily Phil: Jewish leaders mourn Joe Lieberman

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new collaboration between Hillel and AJC to prepare university administrators to combat antisemitism, and on Jewish groups stressing their concerns over Congress' cuts to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We feature an opinion piece by Mike Leven about the need to address antisemitism on college campuses, and another by Rabbi Laura Novak Winer about how the field of Jewish education must adapt following the Oct. 7 terror attacks and rising antisemitism. Also in this newsletter: David Rubenstein, Agata Rakowiecka and Tom Secunda. We'll start with Jewish leaders mourning the death of Sen. Joe Lieberman.

Jewish leaders from across the political and religious spectrum mourned the death of longtime Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, the first Jew to appear on a major party ticket and a dominant, if at times controversial, force in American politics for much of the past three decades, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Senator Liberman was a true mensch, whose legacy of leadership and service will continue to inspire future generations,” Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and of an eponymous foundation, said in a statement.

“While we might not have agreed on every issue, his integrity, and devotion to the Jewish community and to strengthening Israel-U.S. relations were always a constant,” Lauder continued.

Lieberman’s family said he died yesterday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital as a result of complications from a fall. He was 82.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization, described Lieberman as a “mentor and friend who was always willing and able to provide counsel – on issues public and private.”

The Jewish Federations of North America hailed Lieberman as a “true trailblazer, [who] represented the hopes, aspirations, and ideals of the Jewish community in the United States.”

The Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism said his candidacy for vice president “affirmed the religious freedom that has been a blessing to Jews and other religious minorities. His decades of public service continue to reverberate years after his name last appeared on a ballot.”

Agudath Israel of America described Lieberman, who famously observed Shabbat while in office, as an inspiration to young religious Jews. “I regularly was asked by Jewish students if I knew ‘Senator Lieberman, the Sabbath observant Jew,’” said Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudath Israel’s vice president for government affairs. “It was clear that he was a source of pride and inspiration to young people. He was an exemplar of Orthodox Judaism to the world. The senator and his Torah observance made an impression on people and intrigued them. People were influenced by, and attracted to, him and his values.”

Daroff also noted Lieberman’s “prescient warnings and efforts to avert a nuclear Iran.” In 2015, Lieberman was appointed chairman of the United Against Nuclear Iran advocacy group.

In a post on X, the National Council for Jewish Women highlighted some of Lieberman’s other legislative priorities. “He championed abortion access, LGBTQ+ equality and gun safety,” the organization said. “Our communities are safer because of his leadership. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, where Lieberman had served on the faculty since 2014, described the former senator as “our champion.” In December, the university also opened the Senator Joseph Lieberman Center for Public Service and Advocacy, which was funded by the Ira Mitzner and Riva Collins Families, with the goal of training future civil leaders “deeply rooted in Jewish values and tradition, and deeply connected to Israel.”

“Senator Lieberman embodied Yeshiva University’s mission: to produce excellent leaders and excellent citizens, empowered by faith and obligated by the bonds of duty,” Berman said in a statement.

Read Jewish Insider’s obituary of Lieberman here.