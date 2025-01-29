Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups scramble as White House moves to freeze grants

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish nonprofits' response to President Donald Trump's federal grants freeze and on a new Tepper Foundation initiative to engage Jewish parents of young children. We feature an opinion piece by Aya Shechter about how to empower ourselves and our allies in combating antisemitism; and one by Peri Sinclair about a program working to highlight the bond that connects world Jewry even in our diversity.

Yad Vashem is holding a “special event” with the New York City Council at City Hall this afternoon. At the event, two survivors will share their stories, Rabbi Arthur Schneier will lead prayers and Yad Vashem Chair Dani Dayan will give the keynote address.

Jewish nonprofits, along with the rest of the nonprofit sector, were left scrambling after the Trump administration’s surprise executive order on Monday appeared to pause federal funding for nearly all grants and other programs.

The original order, which has since been stayed by a federal judge, would affect a wide variety of social, health, education and security services — from federal nonprofit security grants for synagogues to support for Holocaust survivors and so-called “food stamps.” eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod got reactions from representatives from many of the nonprofits involved.

Responses to the executive order from Jewish groups ranged from criticism for the sudden way in which the freeze was rolled out to expectations that at least some of the federal grants will be restored swiftly.

“This seemed to come out of nowhere,” Reuben Rotman, president and CEO of the Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies, told eJP. “Abrupt communication that is confusing creates just more anxiety than is necessary, and that’s really the climate that we seem to be operating in right now.”

Nathan Diament, the executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, said he was confident that the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program would not be affected. “President Trump supported NSGP in his first term — he signed legislation authorizing a substantial increase in NSGP funding back then,” Diament told eJP. “Also, [the] new Secretary of [Homeland Security Kristi] Noem knows of the importance of NSGP. So we expect it will be unfrozen at the appropriate time.”